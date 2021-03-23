Hydroxymethylbutyrate (HMB) Market Research by Business Opportunities, Top Manufacture, Growth, Share, Size, Regional Analysis and Global Forecast 2020-2030

The global Hydroxymethylbutyrate market is projected to grow at a modest CAGR of 6% during the forecast period (2020-2030). The growth can be attributed to high demand growth in sports supplements and dietary supplements. From the pricing perspective of HMB, HMB product cost is significantly lower owing to the ease of availability of raw materials.

Increasing demand for sports supplements across different regions, especially from regions such as US and Japan has significantly spiked HMB price and demand in recent years. Growth of sports supplements industry is set to bolster HMB demand reveals Fact.MR in a recently published report on global HMB market. As per the report, HMB market is forecast to surpass more than US$ 90 Mn in 2020. Expanding demand from both sports supplement as well as dietary supplement market of HMB is set to give impetus to the market.

Key takeaways of Global Hydroxymethylbutyrate (HMB) Market

Global Hydroxymethylbutyrate (HMB) market is anticipated to create a value opportunity of around US$ 73 Mn during the forecast period, adding 1.7X more value as compared to 2020.

Monopolization of the market is set to affect the market through 2030. The 98% – 99% Pure HMB accounts for majority of the global market share. Below 99% pure HMB is projected to grow at just over 6% CAGR, as it is an important ingredient for manufacturing HMB based sports supplement. It is set to grow at a modest growth rate in South Asia & Oceania.

Sports supplements are set to grow at a rate of ~5% in the forecast period of 2020-2030 and are set to lose ~120 BPS over the forecast period.

North America holds the leading share in the HMB market and accounts for half a kilo ton of HMB demand from the sports supplement manufacturers in United States.

MEA and South Asia & Oceania market are growing at a moderate pace, owing to the lesser product awareness and regional regulations respectively.

Global HMB market is monopolistic in nature with only two stakeholders catering to distinct markets.

“Hydroxymethylbutyrate (HMB) is in the growth stage of its Product Life Cycle. Monopolization of the market is set to disrupt the HMB market equillibrium” says a Fact.MR analyst.

More Valuable Insights on Hydroxymethylbutyrate (HMB) Market:

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global Hydroxymethylbutyrate (HMB) market, presenting historical demand data (2015-2019) and forecast statistics for the period of 2020-2030. The study divulges essential insights on the Hydroxymethylbutyrate (HMB) market on the basis of purity (98% – 99%, above 99%), and application (sports supplement, dietary supplement) across six major regions.

