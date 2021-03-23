Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Report – Comprehensive Analysis on Global Market by Company, by Dynamics, by Region, by Type, and by Application (2020-2027)

From an insight perspective, this research report has focused on various levels of analysis – industry trends analysis, top players analysis, company profiles, which discuss the basic views on the competitive landscape, emerging and high-growth segments of Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) market, and high-growth regions. Besides, drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) market are also predicted in this report.

The report provides an analysis of market competitive situations and also offers product information offered by leading companies, which will help companies building strategies to take advantage of the emerging opportunities in the future. Furthermore, we also provide unique company survey study according to the client’s customized requirements.

Leading industry players covered in this report are:

IBM

Fiserv, Inc.

FICO (Fair Isaac Corporation)

SAS Institute Inc.

Bosch Software Innovations Gmbh

Visa Inc.

BAE Systems Detica

SAP

EMC Corporation

Computer Sciences Corporation

Oracle

Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Application Abstract

The Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) is commonly used into:

Insurance Claims

Money Laundering

Electronic Payment

Mobile Payment

Others

On the basis of products, the various types include:

Fraud Analytics

Authentication

GRC Solution

Others

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market in Major Countries

7 North America Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Global Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) market: regional segments

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Intended Audience:

– Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) manufacturers

– Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) traders, distributors, and suppliers

– Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) industry associations

– Product managers, Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

– Market Research and consulting firms

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Analyzing the outlook of the market with the recent trends and Porter’s five forces analysis

Market dynamics which essentially consider the factors which are impelling the present market scenario along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players along with the key strategies adopted for development in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major market players

6 months analyst support along with the data in excel

