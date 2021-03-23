Epinephrine Market To Witness Heightened Revenue Growth During The Forecast Period 2020 – 2027 With Top Key Players: MYLAN N.V., ALK ABELLO, Amneal Pharma, Kaleo, LINCOLN MEDICAL LTD (BioProject)

The Epinephrine market is expected to reach US$ 4,207.88 Mn in 2027 from US$ 2,247.87 Mn in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 8.3% from 2019-2027.

Epinephrine is the first-line treatment in anaphylaxis cases. As per studies, it prevents or reduces upper airway mucosal edema, i.e., laryngeal edema, hypotension, and shock through vasoconstrictor effects. Additionally, it has important bronchodilator effects and cardiac inotropic as well as chronotropic effects. Thus, increasing anaphylactic incidences drive the growth of the market.

Top Key Players:

MYLAN N.V.

Abbott

ALK ABELLO

Amneal Pharma

Kaleo

LINCOLN MEDICAL LTD (BioProject)

Teva Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (Novartis AG)

Emirade

Aurum Pharma (Ethypharm Group Company)

Global Epinephrine Market – By Type

Prefilled Syringes

Auto-Injectors

Ampoules and Vials

Global Epinephrine Market – By Application

Anaphylaxis

Superficial Bleeding

Respiratory Disorders

Cardiac Arrest

Global Epinephrine Market – By Distribution Channel

Retail Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Prominent regions like North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India are experiencing a steady growth in the Global Epinephrine Market. The research focuses on growth rate, market share, and evolution of the market in these regions. It extensively explores reasons contributing to the continuous rise of this industry and acts as a source of guidance to readers regarding the flexibilities required for businesses to properly function in this market space.

