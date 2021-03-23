Endpoint Detection and Response Solutions Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application, by Region (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA), Segment Forecasts, And COVID-19 Impacts, 2014 – 2027
The global Endpoint Detection and Response Solutions market report provided by Global Market Monitor analyzes the industry and major market trends in detail, and divides the market size by volume and value according to application types and geographic locations.
Competitive Players
The Endpoint Detection and Response Solutions market is full of competition due to the presence of many large and small companies and local manufacturers. The leading vendors in the market are:
OpenText Corporation
Carbon Black Inc.
EMC Corporation
Broadcom Inc. (Symantec Corporation)
McAfee Inc.
Cybereason Inc.
Deep Instinct Ltd.
FireEye Inc.
Crowdstrike Inc.
Digital Guardian
Cisco Systems Inc.
Application Segmentation
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
IT and Telecom
Government and Public Utilities
Aerospace and Defense
Manufacturing
Others
Endpoint Detection and Response Solutions Type
On-premises
Managed
Hybrid
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Endpoint Detection and Response Solutions Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of Endpoint Detection and Response Solutions Market by Types
4 Segmentation of Endpoint Detection and Response Solutions Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of Endpoint Detection and Response Solutions Market in Major Countries
7 North America Endpoint Detection and Response Solutions Landscape Analysis
8 Europe Endpoint Detection and Response Solutions Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific Endpoint Detection and Response Solutions Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Endpoint Detection and Response Solutions Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
Regional Segment Analysis
The report focuses on detailed analysis of major regions like North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia), and Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa).
In-depth Endpoint Detection and Response Solutions Market Report: Intended Audience
Endpoint Detection and Response Solutions manufacturers
Downstream vendors and end-users
Traders, distributors, and resellers of Endpoint Detection and Response Solutions
Endpoint Detection and Response Solutions industry associations and research organizations
Product managers, Endpoint Detection and Response Solutions industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries
Market Research and consulting firms
