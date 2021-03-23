Endodontic Consumables Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2023

The global endodontic consumables market was valued at $1,181 million in 2016 and is expected to reach $1,712 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2017 to 2023. Endodontics is the branch of dentistry that deals with the treatment of dental pulp and the tissues surrounding the roots of the teeth.

Rise in prevalence of dental diseases & conditions, increase in geriatric population who are more prone to dental disorders & tooth loss, surge in awareness towards oral hygiene, and growth in dental tourism drive the market. However, side effects and risks associated with endodontic treatment are expected to impede the market growth. Conversely, huge market potential in the developing regions is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for market during the forecast period.

The global endodontic consumables market is segmented based on product, end user, and region. Based on product, the market is classified into endodontic file, obturator, and permanent endodontic sealer. By end user, it is divided dental clinic and hospital & dental academic research institute. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27221

KEY BENEFITS

>The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

>It offers a quantitative analysis from 2016 to 2023, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

>Analysis by technology helps understand the various types of technologies used in bone densitometers.

>Comprehensive analysis of all geographical regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

>Key players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Application

>Endodontic File By Material Stainless Steel File

Alloy File

By Type Handheld RC File

Rotary File

>Obturator

>Permanent Endodontic Sealer

By End User

>Dental Clinic

>Hospital & Dental Academic Research Institute

By Region

>North America U.S.

Canada

Mexico

>Europe Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

>Asia-Pacific Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

>LAMEA Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27221

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

>Brasseler USA

>Coltene Holding AG

>Danaher Corporation

>Dentsply Sirona Inc.

>DiaDent Group International

>FKG Dentaire SA

>Ivoclar Vivadent AG

>Mani, Inc.

>Micro-Mega, SA

>Septodont Holding

List of Other Players in the Value Chain (These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request)

>Ultradent Products Inc,

>Peter Brasseler Holdings, L.P.

>Henry Schein, Inc.

>BDSI Limited

>VOCO GmbH