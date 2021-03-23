Endobronchial Valves Market Dynamics, Segments, Size and Demand, 2028

Endobronchial valves were developed primarily by the start-up medical device company Emphasys Medical (now Pulmonx – Redwood City, California) as a minimally invasive alternative to lung volume reduction surgery for emphysema. In lung volume reduction surgery, a surgeon cuts into a patient’s chest and cuts out one or more diseased portion(s) of a lung. Endobronchial valves were designed to replicate the effects of that procedure without requiring incisions, by simply allowing the most diseased portions of the lung to collapse. Emphasys was purchased by Pulmonx in 2009

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is a widespread, progressive lung disease for which pulmonologists in the US have had few new treatment options available outside the standard pharmacological therapies, lung rehabilitation and high-risk lung volume reduction surgery. Now emerging technologies, in particular, endobronchial valves, which aim to shrink hyperinflated lungs in severe emphysema patients, could soon become the first minimally invasive treatment option available in the US.

The major factor expected to drive the growth of the endobronchial valves market is growing awareness regarding procedure for bronchoscopic lung volume reduction in various lung-related diseases. The increasing prevalence of tobacco smoking worldwide is consequently expected to contribute to the growth of the endobronchial valves market. The chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is one of the major lung disorders. With the growing geriatric population, who are more commonly susceptible to lung disease, the demand for endobronchial valve is expected to increase at a linear speed.

Endobronchial Valves Market: Segmentation

The global endobronchial valves market can be segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and geography.

Based on product type, the global endobronchial valves market is segmented as: Duckbill-shaped Endobronchial Valves, Umbrella-shaped Endobronchial Valves

Based on the end user, the global endobronchial valves market is segmented as: Hospitals,Clinical Research Center, Ambulatory Surgery Center, Others

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada), Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, rest of Latin America), Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain, France, Nordic countries, BENELUX, Eastern Europe, rest of Europe), CIS & Russia, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, South Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ), Japan, Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel, Rest of MEA)

Key players operating in the market include Pulmonx Corporation (Zephyr), SpirationInc, etc.

