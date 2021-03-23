Contract Logistics Market Global Insights, Trends and Huge Business Opportunities 2021 to 2023 | Deutsche Post DHL Group (DHL Supply Chain), Kuehne + Nagel Group, XPO Logistics Inc, CEVA Logistics

The Contract Logistics Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.

Top Companies in the Global Contract Logistics Market: Deutsche Post DHL Group (DHL Supply Chain), Kuehne + Nagel Group, XPO Logistics Inc, CEVA Logistics and others.

Industry News and Updates:

Deutsche Post DHL Group and Total Reinforce Their Worldwide Collaboration on Energy Solutions and Innovative Logistics

October 14, 2019: BONN, Germany & PARIS– Deutsche Post DHL Group (DPDHL Group) and Total (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) have signed a Strategic Cooperation Agreement to strengthen their partnership and contribute to the implementation of their global business ambitions.

Thanks to their complementary geographic presence, the two groups will be able to benefit from new commercial cross-business opportunities, as a customer and a supplier respectively. This B2B partnership displays a common desire of the two companies to work even more closely together on technological and digital challenges and climate issues. Both companies will explore and develop concrete projects alongside their daily business operations and core expertise, including multi-energy offers, sustainable mobility, new solutions for fleet management as well as contract logistics, global freight forwarding, added value supply chain solutions, road freight and express services.

Kuehne+Nagel sells major part of its UK contract logistics portfolio

9 March 2020: Kuehne+Nagel enters into a definitive agreement to sell a major part of its UK contract logistics portfolio to XPO Logistics. The scope of the transaction includes the drinks logistics, food services and retail & technology businesses. These operations generated a turnover of approximately CHF 750 million in 2019 and are supported by 7’500 employees.

Dr. Detlef Trefzger, CEO of Kuehne + Nagel International AG, comments: “One year ago, we first announced the strategic review of our contract logistics business to improve profitability and focus on our core, scalable solutions. We have now reached a major milestone in this effort, having secured an agreement to sell significant non-core assets in the UK. With XPO Logistics, we are pleased to have found a good new home for our customers and employees.”

Kuehne + Nagel remains highly committed to excellent customer solutions and service in the UK across all business units, including contract logistics. In particular, the company retains the industry verticals aerospace, government and pharma. These are amongst the Group’s scalable leverage areas.

XPO opens two giant contract logistics hubs on West Coast

Wednesday, September 23, 2020: Transport and logistics giant XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has expanded its U.S. contract logistics network by opening two “mega-hubs” on the West Coast, XPO Chairman and CEO Brad Jacobs said Wednesday. The facilities, both in Southern California, are each 1.2 million square feet. One opened over the summer with no fanfare. The second opened last week. Each facility is dedicated to a single customer, XPO said. The company wouldn’t identify either customer other than to say both are global brands that it has existing relationships with.

The locations will support the customers’ respective e-commerce and retail operations, Jacobs said. More companies plan to use the West Coast as logistics bases to provide nationwide expedited deliveries, the company believes.

Executive Summary:

Contract logistics is a an activity wherein a manufacturer outsources activities pertaining to logistics and distribution to specialized vendors known as contract logistics providers. They hold expertise in offering services such as management of inventory, cross-docking, door-to-door delivery, and packaging of products. Warehousing, transportation, fulfillment and logistics are the essential components of contract logistics.

The global contract logistics market can be segmented on the basis of mode of transportation, type of service and type of end user. On the basis of mode of transportation, the market can be split into roadways, railways, airways and waterways. Domestic transportation management, international transportation management,dedicated contract carriage and warehousing, distribution and packaging are the sub categories of the market under the services segment. On the basis of end user, the market can be divided into manufacturing, automobile, retail & consumer goods and healthcare.

The contract logistics market is forecasted to grow at a healthy rate during the forecast period (2019-2023). The market is supported by various growth drivers such as boost in trading activities due to globalization, hike in number of regional trade agreements (RTAs), rising sales of products through e-commerce platforms and spike in reverse logistics operations. Risk to an organization’s reputation and rising driver compensation are some of the challenges confronted by the market.

Scope of Big Data, increasing interest for automation in the contract logistics industry and spike in the Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) activity are some of the latest trends existing in the market that have been captured in this report.

