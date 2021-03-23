Businessmen criticize Ernesto Araújo during his meeting with Lira and Pacheco and increase the pressure on the minister – 03/23/2021 – Panel

Minister Ernesto Araújo (Foreign Affairs) was criticized by businessmen on Monday evening (22) in São Paulo.

Representatives from different sectors met with the mayor, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), and the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (DEM-MG), in the city of São Paulo.

During meetings, the head of Itamaraty has been called silent due to the attitude he had during the coronavirus pandemic.

Critics said the portfolio should have stayed ahead on important issues, such as vaccine, inputs and drugs, but remained on the side of denial.

The pressure on the minister has increased. The head of the center, Ciro Nogueira (PP-PI) told the Panel that if Araújo doesn’t change his posture, he will start to defend his exchange.

During a visit to Israel, Araújo drew his attention to the use of the mask, while walking in protection for a photo. The scene has gone viral.

