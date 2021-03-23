AC Induction Motors Market Size 2021 by Product Sales, Revenue, Price, Market Share, Growth

The AC Induction Motors market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

According to our latest research, the global AC Induction Motors size is estimated to be xx million in 2021 from USD xx million in 2020, with a change of XX% between 2020 and 2021. The global AC Induction Motors market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% for the next five years.

Market segmentation

AC Induction Motors market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2016-2026, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

Market segment by Type, covers

Single-Phase

Three-Phase

Market segment by Application can be divided into

Chemical Industry

Logistics Industry

Engineering and Manufacturing Industry

Others

The key market players for global AC Induction Motors market are listed below:

ABB

Emerson

GE

TECO

Regal-Beloit

Nidec

Siemens

Tatung

Hitachi

WEG

Bosch Rexroth

SEW-Eurodrive

Cummins

YASKAWA

Toshiba

VEM

NORD

Landert

ABM Greiffenberger

SPG

Brook Crompton

Sterling Electric

Wolong

XEMC

JLEM

Huali Group

Jiangte

WNM

Ydmotor

Dazhong

Market segment by Region, regional analysis covers:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

