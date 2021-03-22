World Industrial Agitator Market to 2027 –Xylem Inc., SPX Flow, Sulzer Ltd, Philadelphia Mixing Solutions, Dynamix Agitators Inc., Tacmina Corporation, Statiflo Group

The industrial agitator market accounted to US$ 2.37 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 4.65 Bn by 2027.

Geographically, the industrial agitator market is segmented into North America, Asia pacific (APAC), Europe, MEA, and SAM regions. North America leads the industrial agitator market in 2018 with a significant market share and is anticipated to continue its dominance in the coming years. The presence of well developed countries such as the US and Canada and high focus on industrial development are two of the major factors responsible for the growth of industrial agitator market in this region. The rise in the food processing industry across the entire North American region demands for installations of large agitation systems at the manufacturing as well as distribution plants. The US market is characterized by some of the renowned oil & gas companies. Natural Gas is an abundant resource available in the country, and the natural gas extraction has witnessed higher growth in the recent times owing to the depleting petroleum resources. Booming oil & gas, food processing industries is projected to increase the scope industrial agitator in the future.

The Major Players Covered in Global Industrial Agitator Market are Xylem Inc., SPX Flow, Sulzer Ltd, Philadelphia Mixing Solutions, Dynamix Agitators Inc., Tacmina Corporation, Statiflo Group, Ekato Group, Silverson Machines, Alfa Laval

The Global Industrial Agitator Market by Type, by Application are shown below:

Global Industrial Agitator Market – By Type

Large Tank Agitators

Portable Agitators

Drum Agitators

Global Industrial Agitator Market – By Mounting Type

Top-Mounted

Bottom-Mounted

Side-Mounted

Global Industrial Agitator Market – By Mixing Type

Solid–Solid Mixture

Solid–Liquid Mixture

Liquid–Liquid Mixture

Liquid–Gas Mixture

Global Industrial Agitator Market – By End-Use Industry

General Industry

Chemicals

Mining

Oil & Gas

F&B

Cosmetics

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Industrial Agitator Market

The COVID-19 outbreak, which began in Wuhan (China) during December 2019, has spread at a fast pace worldwide. The global factory shutdowns, travel bans, and border lockdowns, to combat and contain the outbreak, have impacted every industry and economy worldwide. The majority of the manufacturing plants are either temporarily shut or operating with minimum staff; due to which the Industrial Agitator and related components are disrupted. Additionally, the demand for frozen foods has been showcasing a slowdown since the outbreak of COVID-19 in the countries

Key vendors engaged in the Industrial Agitator market and covered in this report:

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Industrial Agitator market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Industrial Agitator market segments and regions.

Researchers also carry out a comprehensive analysis of the recent regulatory changes and their impact on the competitive landscape of the industry. The research assesses the recent progress in the competitive landscape including collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, acquisitions, and mergers, as well as investments in the sector for research and development.

Further, in the research report, the following points are included along with an in-depth study of each point:

* Production Analysis– Production is analyzed with respect to different regions, types, and applications. Here, the price analysis of various Market key players is also covered.

* Sales and Revenue Analysis– Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the global market. Another major aspect, price, which plays an important part in the revenue generation, is also assessed in this section for the various regions.

* Supply and Consumption– In continuation of sales, this section studies the supply and consumption of the Market. This part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Import and export figures are also given in this part.

* Other analyses– Apart from the information, trade and distribution analysis for the Market, contact information of major manufacturers, suppliers and key consumers are also given. Also, SWOT analysis for new projects and feasibility analysis for new investment are included.

