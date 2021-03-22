World Compact Construction Equipment Market Forecast to 2027 – Caterpillar, Inc., AB Volvo, Deere & Company, Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd, XCMG Group, J C Bamford Excavators Ltd

Compact construction equipment is robust, compact sized and light-weighted construction equipment that is capable of performing tasks earlier suited for heavy equipment. These construction equipment are easy to work from one job site to another and are cost-efficient. Moreover, the compact size of the equipment allows them to be more suited for construction activities especially in urban areas and renovation projects. This equipment has a large scope of application and is generally utilized for loading, excavation, material handling, lifting & hoisting, and other tasks.

Increase in popularity of compact construction equipment is fueling the demand for robust compact equipment especially in the construction industry. Leading companies such as Caterpillar, Inc., Deere, and JCB are focusing on the development of more compact devices in order to attract more customers and gain a competitive position in the market. Factors such as the growing popularity of compact equipment, ease of transport and low maintenance costs are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of compact construction equipment market. However, lack of skilled operators and volatility in fuel prices are the major factors that are anticipated to hinder the growth of compact construction equipment market.

The “Global Compact Construction Equipment Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the compact construction equipment market industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global compact construction equipment market with detailed market segmentation by equipment type, application, end-user industry, and geography. The global compact construction equipment market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the compact construction equipment.

The Major Players Covered in Global Compact Construction Equipment Market are Caterpillar, Inc., AB Volvo, Deere & Company, Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd, XCMG Group, J C Bamford Excavators Ltd., King Machinery, Komatsu Ltd, Manitou BF, S.A. (Mustang), and Sany Group among others

The Global Compact Construction Equipment Market by Type, by Application are shown below:

Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Equipment Type (Backhoe Loader, Excavator, Skid Steer Loader, Telehandler, Track Loader, and Others), End-user Industry (Metal & Mining, Construction, Agriculture, and Others), and Application (Loading, Excavation, Material Handling, Lifting & Hoisting, and Others)

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Compact Construction Equipment Market

The COVID-19 outbreak, which began in Wuhan (China) during December 2019, has spread at a fast pace worldwide. The global factory shutdowns, travel bans, and border lockdowns, to combat and contain the outbreak, have impacted every industry and economy worldwide. The majority of the manufacturing plants are either temporarily shut or operating with minimum staff; due to which the Compact Construction Equipment and related components are disrupted. Additionally, the demand for frozen foods has been showcasing a slowdown since the outbreak of COVID-19 in the countries

Key vendors engaged in the Compact Construction Equipment market and covered in this report:

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Compact Construction Equipment market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Compact Construction Equipment market segments and regions.

Researchers also carry out a comprehensive analysis of the recent regulatory changes and their impact on the competitive landscape of the industry. The research assesses the recent progress in the competitive landscape including collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, acquisitions, and mergers, as well as investments in the sector for research and development.

Further, in the research report, the following points are included along with an in-depth study of each point:

* Production Analysis– Production is analyzed with respect to different regions, types, and applications. Here, the price analysis of various Market key players is also covered.

* Sales and Revenue Analysis– Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the global market. Another major aspect, price, which plays an important part in the revenue generation, is also assessed in this section for the various regions.

* Supply and Consumption– In continuation of sales, this section studies the supply and consumption of the Market. This part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Import and export figures are also given in this part.

* Other analyses– Apart from the information, trade and distribution analysis for the Market, contact information of major manufacturers, suppliers and key consumers are also given. Also, SWOT analysis for new projects and feasibility analysis for new investment are included.

Important Key questions answered in Compact Construction Equipment market report:

What will the market growth rate, Overview, and Analysis by Type of Compact Construction Equipment in 2027?

What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in Compact Construction Equipment market?

What is Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope and price analysis of top Manufacturers Profiles?

Who Are Opportunities, Risk, and Driving Force of Compact Construction Equipment market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers.

Who are the key manufacturers in space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin, and Market Share

What are the opportunities and threats faced by manufacturers in the global market?

Table of Content:

Chapter1. Executive Summary

Chapter2. Research Methodology

Chapter3. Market Outlook

Chapter4. Global Compact Construction Equipment Market Overview, By Type

Chapter5. Global Compact Construction Equipment Market Overview, By Application

Chapter6. Global Compact Construction Equipment Market Overview, By Region

Chapter7. Company Profiles

