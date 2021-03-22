Urinalysis Market Growth to be Fuelled by Advancements in Technology

Urinalysis Market: Scope and Methodology

Urinalysis is the detailed analysis of urine to diagnose and treat certain diseases. Urinalysis is performed on small amount of fresh urine and various physical and chemical parameters are observed. In order to perform urinalysis, various urine analyzers are used with consumables, reagent strips, and various chemicals.

A detailed overview of market dynamics, including the drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the urinalysis market, has been provided in this report. Market revenue for all the above mentioned segments and their sub-segments has been provided for the forecast period from 2016 to 2024, considering 2015 as the base year and 2014 as the historical year, along with compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period from 2016 to 2024. Market share estimations were based on in-depth analysis and study of products, and their features, prices etc. Pricing analysis, for every region has been provided considering the average selling prices (ASP) of products in these regions.

This report provides in-depth analysis of the urinalysis market. The stakeholders for this report include companies engaged in the manufacture of urine analyzer devices and consumables. For providing a snapshot of this market to the stakeholders, the executive summary section is included in this report, which summarizes the market size, trends, and competition in different regions. Market share analysis among the market players is analyzed to signify percentage share of the major players operating in the urinalysis market. Furthermore, the report incorporates market attractiveness analysis by geography that depicts the most attractive and significant region in the global market in 2015.

The research methodology is a combination of primary and secondary researches. Primary research includes information collected via e-mails and telephonic interviews of key opinion leaders (KOL) and forms the bulk of our research. Secondary research includes information collected from various sources, study of company websites, annual reports, stock analysis presentations, press releases, and various national and international databases.

Urinalysis Market: Segmentation

Based on product type, the global urinalysis market has been segmented into instruments and consumables. The instruments segment has been categorized into chemistry analyzers, microscopy analyzers/sediment analyzers, integrated chemistry and sediment analyzers, and portable analyzers. Consumables have been further segmented into plastic consumables, reagent strips (dipstrips), and other chemical reagents. Based on test type, the urinalysis market has been segmented into macroscopic, biochemical, and sediments/microscopic. Based on test setting, the urinalysis market has been segmented into point-of-care and laboratory-based. End-users in the urinalysis market are hospitals, independent laboratories, physician practices, and others (industrial, institutions, home testing, nursing facility, etc.)

Based on geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of the World. The regions are further segmented into major countries which include, the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America, South Africa, Middle East & Africa, and Russia.

Urinalysis Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also comprises list of major players in the market, their SWOT analysis, market share of these players in the urinalysis market, key business strategies, product portfolios, and recent developments. Key market players profiled in this report include, ARKRAY, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter, Inc.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Mindray Medical International Limited, Siemens Healthineers, Sysmex Corporation, and 77 Elektronika Kft.

