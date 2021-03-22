Ultraviolet Disinfectant Equipment Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2027

The rising incidence of infectious diseases is a significant factor in stimulating market demand.

The global ultraviolet disinfectant equipment market is projected to be worth USD 6,001.8 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The market for ultraviolet disinfectant equipment is experiencing rapid growth attributed to its rising demand in water treatment, wastewater treatment, air disinfection, process water disinfection, and surface disinfection. Ultraviolet disinfectant equipment is an exceptionally efficient way to destroy pathogenic microbes, comprising bacteria, viruses, fungi, or parasites, responsible for causing infectious diseases.

Get Download Pdf Sample Copy of this [email protected] https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/160

The prominent players of the global Ultraviolet Disinfectant Equipment market are expected to contribute significantly to the revenue generation owing to increasing demand for the Ultraviolet Disinfectant Equipment products in the industry.

Key participants include American Ultraviolet, Trojan Technologies, Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation, Xylem Inc., Halma PLC, Advanced UV Inc., Kuraray Co. Ltd., Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Hoenle AG, and Atlantium Technologies Ltd., among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global ultraviolet disinfectant equipment market on the basis of component, application, end-users, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) UV Lamps Quartz Sleeves Reactor Chambers Controller Units Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Water Treatment Wastewater Treatment Air Disinfection Process Water Disinfection Surface Disinfection

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Residential Commercial Municipal Industrial



Regional analysis provided in the report covers the key regions of North America, Europe, Latin America, AsiaPacific, and Middle East & Africa. Additionally, the report offers a country-wise analysis of the Ultraviolet Disinfectant Equipment industry with respect to the import/export analysis, production and consumption pattern, supply and demand ratio, revenue share, market share and size, and other key aspects.

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

(U.S.A., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Elucidating the competitive scenario of the Global Ultraviolet Disinfectant Equipment Market:

The comprehensive global Ultraviolet Disinfectant Equipment market analysis includes meaningful insights into the competitive spectrum of this business sphere. It goes on to enlist the detailed profiles of each market competitor.

The latest report includes the industry share, production facilities, development prospects, and geographies served by each market player.

The study also showcases the extensive product portfolios of the prominent market contenders and offers critical data and information about the application scope, as well as specifications of these products.

In addition, the study presents the fundamental market insights, pricing range of products offered by these companies, and the gross profits and losses experienced by these players throughout their market tenures.

Buy [email protected] https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/160

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Rising incidence of infectious diseases

4.2.2.2. Rising demand for safe drinking water, especially in the APAC region

4.2.2.3. Favorable government initiatives

4.2.2.4. Prevalence of COVID-19

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Cost-prohibitive equipment

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment Market By Component Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Component Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. UV Lamps

5.1.2. Quartz Sleeves

5.1.3. Reactor Chambers

5.1.4. Controller Units

5.1.5. Others

Chapter 6. Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment Market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

6.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Water Treatment

6.1.2. Wastewater Treatment

6.1.3. Air Disinfection

6.1.4. Process Water Disinfection

6.1.5. Surface Disinfection

Chapter 7. Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment Market By End-Users Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

7.1. End-Users Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

7.1.1. Residential

7.1.2. Commercial

7.1.3. Municipal

7.1.4. Industrial

Continued..!

To Visit Full Report & Table of Contents Ultraviolet Disinfectant Equipment [email protected] https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/ultraviolet-disinfectant-equipment-market

Thank you for reading our report. Kindly get in touch with us to know more about the report. Customization of the report is available according to the requirements of our clients.

Have a Look at Related Reports:

Forensic Technology Market Size

Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Share

Plastic Adhesives Market Analysis

Flame Retardant Plastic Market Revenue

Wastewater Treatment Services Market Key Players

Digital Biomarkers Industry

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: [email protected]

Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs