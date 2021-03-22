Thermal Interface Materials Market Analysis By Industry Share, Merger, Acquisition, Size Estimation, New Investment Opportunities, Statistics, Overview, and Forecast till 2027

Growing demand for compact electronic devices with enhanced processing capability is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

The global thermal interface materials market is projected to be worth USD 4,471.4 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The thermal interface materials market is estimated to experience rapid growth by the year 2027. Growing demand for electronic devices with miniaturization, high-end processors with enhanced processing power, and high integration drives the product demand. Typically, a high-end processor, an essential electronic gives-off a large amount of heat, poses a significant challenge to the electronic devices’ overall performance and lifetime.

The leading companies functioning in the business sphere are profiled on the basis of their product portfolios, product differentiation, product price, quality, brand, etc. Researchers have observed that the market players are increasingly shifting their focus towards product customization with the help of robust customer interaction. The report enumerates the varying operating patterns of these vendors, such as partnerships & collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and product launches. Furthermore, it includes a list of the leading vendors in the market.

Key participants include Parker Hannifin Corporation, Indium Corporation, Dow Corning Corporation, 3M Company, Momentive Performance Materials, Wakefield-Vette, Inc., Laird Technologies Inc., Henkel AG & Co., KGaA, Zalman Tech Co. Ltd., and Bergquist Company Inc., among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global thermal interface materials market on the basis of product type, distribution channel, application, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Greases & Adhesives Tapes & Films Gap Fillers Phase Change Materials Metal-Based Thermal Interface Materials Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Online Offline

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Computers Telecom Consumer Durables Automotive Electronics Medical Devices Industrial Machinery Others



The research report is an investigative study providing a conclusive view of the Thermal Interface Materials business sphere by an in-depth segmentation of the market into key applications, types, and regions. These segments are analyzed on the basis of present, emerging, and future trends. The regional segmentation provides current and forecast demand estimation for the Thermal Interface Materials industry in key regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Key points covered in the report:

The latest report based on the global Thermal Interface Materials market includes an elaborate list of the company profiles of the leading market players. The report throws light on certain significant aspects, such as manufacturing/production capacity, sales, future expansion strategies, and technological capabilities of these market players. The report emphasizes the primary application areas of the global market and therefore provides a precise account of the market to enable the interested readers to gain crucial insights into the global market mechanism. The report involves a SWOT analysis of the global Thermal Interface Materials market. In the concluding part of the report, the opinions of several industry experts and professionals have been included. The report elucidates vital information about investors, stakeholders, policymakers, manufacturers, suppliers, service providers, and the leading contenders in this market.

