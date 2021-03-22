Super Absorbent Polymers Market Competitive Landscape, Research Methodology, Business Opportunities, Statistics and Industry Analysis Report by 2027

The increasing demand for adult and baby diapers in developing economies, surging demand for female hygiene products due to growing hygiene awareness, and rising SAP consumption in agricultural methods are driving the demand of the market.

The global Super Absorbent Polymers Market will be worth USD 16.53 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the surging demand from the manufacturers of the baby diapers and the growing government initiatives to increase the applications of SAP in the agricultural products for efficient management of irrigation water.

The prominent players of the global Super Absorbent Polymers market are expected to contribute significantly to the revenue generation owing to increasing demand for the Super Absorbent Polymers products in the industry.

Key participants include Evonik Industries AG, BASF SE, LG Chemicals Ltd., Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd., Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Company, Ltd, Formosa plastics Group, SDP Global Co., Ltd., Satellite Science and Technology Co., Ltd, Yixing Danson Technology, and Kao Corporation, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Super Absorbent Polymers Market on the basis of Type, Application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Polyacrylamide Copolymer/Polyacrylate Sodium Polyacrylate Polysaccharides Ethylene Maleic Anhydride Copolymer Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Agriculture Personal Hygiene (Sanitary napkins, Adult urinary incontinence products, Baby Diapers) Industrial Medical (Wound Dressing) Others



Regional analysis provided in the report covers the key regions of North America, Europe, Latin America, AsiaPacific, and Middle East & Africa. Additionally, the report offers a country-wise analysis of the Super Absorbent Polymers industry with respect to the import/export analysis, production and consumption pattern, supply and demand ratio, revenue share, market share and size, and other key aspects.

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

(U.S.A., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Elucidating the competitive scenario of the Global Super Absorbent Polymers Market:

The comprehensive global Super Absorbent Polymers market analysis includes meaningful insights into the competitive spectrum of this business sphere. It goes on to enlist the detailed profiles of each market competitor.

The latest report includes the industry share, production facilities, development prospects, and geographies served by each market player.

The study also showcases the extensive product portfolios of the prominent market contenders and offers critical data and information about the application scope, as well as specifications of these products.

In addition, the study presents the fundamental market insights, pricing range of products offered by these companies, and the gross profits and losses experienced by these players throughout their market tenures.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 4. Super Absorbent Polymers Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Super Absorbent Polymers Market By Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 6. Super Absorbent Polymers Market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

