Stevia Market Study Report Based on Size, Shares, Opportunities, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Increasing preference among consumers towards low-calorie beverage and food products and the rising demand for stevia-based sugar substitute products from the beverage and food industry are driving the demand of the market.

The global Stevia Market will be worth USD 1,185.0 million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the growing awareness among consumers regarding the adverse effects of sugar on health. Rising obesity and diabetes, coupled with the growing number of patients suffering from cardiovascular disease, is expected to drive the demand of the stevia-based sugar substitutes.

Key participants include Ingredion Incorporated, Cargill, Tate & Lyle PLC, Archer Daniels Midland Company, PureCircle Limited, Evolva Holding SA, GLG Life Tech Corporation, The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo Inc. and Sunwin Stevia International, Inc., among others.

The report further sheds light on the broad geographical fragmentation of the global Stevia market, as well as various market segments and sub-segments categorized into Product Form, Application. The regional overview in the global market report comprises the market size, value, share, volume, and cost analysis related to each region.

Product Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Leaf Liquid Powder

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Beverages Bakery & Confectionary Dairy Food Products Dietary Supplements Others



The market is spread across several key geographical regions, and the report covers the regional analysis as well as the production, consumption, revenue, and market share in those regions for the forecast period of 2021-2027. The regions include North America, Latin America, Europe, AsiaPacific, and Middle East and Africa.

Comprehensive Regional Analysis Covers the Following Regions:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Additional information offered by the report:

A complete overview of the global Stevia market.

Detailed examination of the various market dynamics, including drivers, opportunities, challenges, threats, constraints, and development prospects prevailing in the global market.

Diverse market trends observed on regional and global levels. The report also elaborates on the market size and shares governed by the major geographies, combined with a precise growth forecast analysis, cost analysis, micro- and macro-economic indicators, and regulatory framework.

A vivid analysis of the company profiles of the key market contenders operating in the global Stevia market.

Extensive research & development assessment, and a detailed study of the growing demand for new products and the increasing application of the existing and new products.

