Smart Irrigation Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2027

Increasing government initiatives regarding water conservation and the growing need for an enhanced and effective automated irrigation system are driving the demand of the market.

The global Smart Irrigation Market will be worth USD 2,877.9 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing adoption of IoT based smart irrigation devices by farmers and growers to produce healthier crops. The growing implementation of information communication technologies and IoT is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period.

The prominent players of the global Smart Irrigation market are expected to contribute significantly to the revenue generation owing to increasing demand for the Smart Irrigation products in the industry.

Key participants include The Toro Company, Rain Bird Corporation, Netafim, Hunter Industries, HydroPoint Data Systems, Inc., Weathermatic, Rachio Inc., Manna Irrigation, Galcon, and Stevens Water Monitoring Systems, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Smart Irrigation Market on the basis of System Type, Component, Application, and region:

System Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Sensor-based system Weather-based system

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Sensors Controllers Water Flow Meters Others (Wireless communication equipment, routers, gateways)

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Agricultural (open field, greenhouses) Non-Agricultural (Golf Courses, Residential, sports ground, Turf & Landscapes, Forestry)



Regional analysis provided in the report covers the key regions of North America, Europe, Latin America, AsiaPacific, and Middle East & Africa. Additionally, the report offers a country-wise analysis of the Smart Irrigation industry with respect to the import/export analysis, production and consumption pattern, supply and demand ratio, revenue share, market share and size, and other key aspects.

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

(U.S.A., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Elucidating the competitive scenario of the Global Smart Irrigation Market:

The comprehensive global Smart Irrigation market analysis includes meaningful insights into the competitive spectrum of this business sphere. It goes on to enlist the detailed profiles of each market competitor.

The latest report includes the industry share, production facilities, development prospects, and geographies served by each market player.

The study also showcases the extensive product portfolios of the prominent market contenders and offers critical data and information about the application scope, as well as specifications of these products.

In addition, the study presents the fundamental market insights, pricing range of products offered by these companies, and the gross profits and losses experienced by these players throughout their market tenures.

Thank you for reading our report. Kindly get in touch with us to know more about the report. Customization of the report is available according to the requirements of our clients.

