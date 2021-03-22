Smart Contact Lens Market 2020 Global Industry Size, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Growth, Share, Trends and 2027 Forecast | STMicroelectronics, Hitachi, Nanomix, Murata Manufacturing, Atmel

The Latest research study released by DBMR “ Global Smart Contact Lens Market ” with 350+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. This report likewise contemplates the worldwide Smart Contact Lens market status, rivalry scene, market share, development rate, future patterns, market drivers, openings and difficulties, deals channels and wholesalers. Territorially, this report orders the creation, clear utilization, fare and import of Smart Contact Lens in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

In terms of revenue, the Smart Contact Lens Market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period.

Global Smart Contact Lens Market

Market Definition:

Smart contact lenses are used for measuring the glucose level in the tears. The smart lens consists of wireless chip and a miniaturized glucose sensor. Through tiny hole in the lens that tears seeps into the sensor. The wireless antenna inside the contact lens acts as a controller to transmit information to the wireless device. Power is drawn from these devices via RFID wireless technology. The intraocular pressure of healthy eye is between 1,300 and 2,800 Pascals while the pressure of diseased eye is 500 to 6,500 Pa. According to WHO, the number of diabetes patient has been increased to 422 million in 2025 from 108 Million in 1980 across globally. According to American Diabetes Association in 2015 around 9.4% of total American population suffered from diabetes.

Global Smart Contact Lens Market Key Segmentation:-

By Application (Continuous Glucose Monitoring, Intraocular Pressure Monitoring)

By End Users (Hospital & Clinics, Home Care Settings and others),

Top Key Manufactures or Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

NXP Semiconductor, InvenSense, Knowles, Analog Devices, Texas Instruments, STMicroelectronics, Hitachi, Nanomix, Murata Manufacturing, Atmel, Banner Engineering, ams, Rockwell Automation, TOWA, and Panasonic among others.

Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out. The Global Smart Contact Lens market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increase in adoption of wearable medical devices.

Increase awareness towards diabetes and related side effects

Rising geriatric population

Increase in research and development in the field of contact lenses.

Expensive device.

Allergic reactions to some patients

Unawareness regarding the use of smart devices

Downward pricing pressure owing to its commodity nature

Market Segmentation: Global Smart Contact Lens Market

The global smart contact lens market is segmented based on application, end users and geographical segments.

Based on application the market is segmented into continuous glucose monitoring and intraocular pressure monitoring.

On the basis of end users, the market is further segmented into Hospital & Clinics, Home Care Settings and others.

Based on geography the global smart contact lens market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

Key Developments in the Market: Global Smart Contact Lens Market

Samsung granted the patent in Korea for smart contact lens versions.

Medella working on glucose-measuring smart contact lenses which uses the sensors, tiny chips and antenna to transmit the signals.

Sony filed for a patent for a smart contact lens that can record video.

According to the Regional Segmentation the Smart Contact Lens Market provides the Information covers following regions:

Scope of Report:

The Market report lists the most important competitor's and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market. This report will help you to establish a landscape of industrial development and characteristics of the Smart Contact Lens market. The Global Smart Contact Lens market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, price, cost, revenue and gross margins.

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Smart Contact Lens market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

