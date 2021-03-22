Self-Healing Tire Market – Opportunities in Key Application Sectors by 2021 to 2031

Consistently improving road safety measures, Government initiatives and shifting preferences of peoples towards private vehicles is a healthy sign for automotive tire industries. Blowing-out of tires is a major concern in road safety which results into some serious accidents causing life threating events. Not only restricted to safety but it also brings a hassle free advantages while the punctures happens. As it is having the potential to self-heal the tires, user need not to repair it and can continue travel without worrying about the tires.

In automobile sector increasing efficiency and reducing emission is always a bigger concern for manufacturers. Self-healing tires also serves the both purpose due to the less rolling resistance which, eventually increases the fuel efficiency and reduces the emission of vehicle. There’s a wide range of raw materials which is being used by the self-healing tires manufacturers according to the end-use of product. Considering the future expansion of self-healing market and consistently widening consumer base are likely to turn out as an elevated growth of self-healing tire market.

The self-healing tires holds all precious air by sealing a thread by injury. These are unlike normal tires which are usually puncture when driving in unconditional roads. Self-healing tires are capable with driving up to 50 miles at 50 mph even with zero pressure. Only limited hole sizes of punctures can be cured by concerning sealant capacity.

Segmentation Analysis of Self-healing Tires:-

The global Self-healing Tires market is divided into four major segments: Material, Size, End-use and region.

On the basis of material, Self-healing Tires market has been segmented as follows:-

Urethane

Polymers

Ceramics

Metals

Composites

Others

On the basis of size, Self-healing Tires market has been segmented as follows:-

14” – 18” Diameter

18” – 21” Diameter

21”- 24” Diameter

24”- 30” Diameter

On the basis of End-use, Self-healing Tires market has been segmented as follows:-

2/3 wheeler

Passenger Vehicle

Light commercial vehicles

Heavy motor vehicles

Buses & Coaches

Off-Highway Equipment

On the basis of Region, Self-healing Tires market has been segmented as follows:-

North-America

Latin-America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle-East & Africa

Self-healing Tires market: Regional Outlook

Derived from regional analysis, the report of self-healing tire considered six prominent regions including North America, Europe, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania and Middle East & Africa. Out of these, Asia-Pacific and Europe together holds approximately 45% of the self-healing tire market share. Asia-Pacific is the most dominant reason because of the china production capability of self-healing tire, china holds one-fourth market share of tire industry.

The major trend in the regional tire market is the development of advanced tires. At the present time, the tire industry is developing various advanced tires in the markets of Asia-Pacific due to increasing industries and manufacturing capabilities. The expansion of the automotive industry is a major driving factor for the Self-healing tires. New technologies impacted the significant growth and projected to register considerable CAGR in the regional markets.

Geographically, Europe is expecting immense growth in the self-healing tire market along with a higher single-digit CAGR. Italy and Germany are looking to be one of the most prominent region because of the presence of some well-known manufacturers in the country. Manufacturing plants are increasing with advanced infrastructures. Self-healing tires having best growth in the coming years.

Self-healing Tires market: Key players

In a presence of moderately consolidated market of self-healing tires there are not as much players, which eventually decreases the competitive level of self-healing tires market. Some of the prominent names of this sector are Michelin, Ceat, Goodyear, Continental, Pirelli, and Hankook accounting a bigger share of self-healing tire market. Companies are commonly opting for the inorganic growth strategies in order to improve the product design, durability & reliability. Moreover, Joint-ventures, mergers, acquisition and setting up supply chains, widen the consumer base which will eventually contributes into the expansion of market.

The Self-healing Tires Market Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Self-Healing Tire Market Segments

Self-Healing Tire Market Dynamics

Self-Healing Tire Market Size & Demand

Self-Healing Tire Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Self-Healing Tire Market Competition & Companies involved

Self-Healing Tire Market Technology

Self-Healing Tire Market Value Chain

The Self-healing Tires Market Regional Analysis Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Europe (UK, Germany, Spain, France, BENELUX, Italy, Rest of Europe)

East Asia (China, Japan, South Korea)

South Asia & Oceania (India, ASEAN, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of South Asia & Oceania)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Northern Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA)

The Self-healing Tires report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts, and industry participants across the value chain. The Self-healing Tires report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The rotary dial machine report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

