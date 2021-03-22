Riding Boots Market Research, Recent Trends and Growth Forecast 2031

Global Riding Boots Market – Introduction

Riding boots are specifically manufactured for motorbike riders to protect them from injuries and cover the leg area around the ankle, heel, toes, and shin. These boots are also worn by professional bike riders taking part in championships (bike racing). Greater adoption is seen among people to cover the leg portion from possible bone fractures while going on adventure touring and road trips. The boots are also specialized for horse riding activities. The shoes are comfortable and are hard, which shields racers, bikers, and riders against slips on the road, and are petrol and oil resistant. Riding boots consist of a toe slider, shift pads, closure straps, heel counter, and soles, which help in safeguarding the user.

Growing awareness among millennial to use riding boots as a safety measure leading to increase in demand

The rising popularity of riding boots while pursuing horse riding as a leisure activity to make sure the rider is safe, has increased the demand for the product especially among the younger generation. Increasing awareness among players who participate in the Olympics, and growing number of participants in race courses and biking as a sport following stringent safety gear rules have led to an upsurge in sales of riding boots. People have become more cautious about avoiding injuries to their ankles, toe, foot bone, and the area around the foot, which has led to increased usage of fastening riding boots which also provide greater comfort and performance while riding.

Durable with comfortable soles, lightweight, and ergonomic – driving factors

Riding boots are made of durable materials which offer grip against the wear & tear caused by friction. Soles of boots made of comfortable rubber, a flexible fit zip on the footwear, lightweight microfiber construction, and over-injected front and side panels that allow easy step-in are driving the demand for riding boots in the footwear market. These characteristics which result in proper size and shape of riding boots with secure fit and design to optimize well-being has led to higher sales and growth rates in the market.

For More Details, Request A Sample [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/riding-boots-market.html

North America and Europe considered to be dominant regions of the global riding boots market

In terms of geography, the global riding boots market can be divided into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America

The market in North America and Europe is anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period due to rise in popularity of bike racing and horse riding as a sport, increase in number of professional motorbike racing and horse riding players, and growing number of people spending time in leisure and adventurous road activities in countries such as the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, which is projected to surge the sale of riding boots in the region.

The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a considerable growth rate during the forecast period due to rapid rise in number of premier leagues and championships in China, South Korea, Japan, Chinese Taipei, Australia, Kyrgyzstan, and other countries in Southeast Asia.

Key Players Operating in the Riding Boots Market

Major players operating in the market are likely to face strong competition during the forecasted timeline. Prominent players such as Spartan ProGear Co., Mountain Horse, LM Boots, and Tres Outlaws Boot Company from El Paso are planning to manufacture designs with increased softness, long-lasting materials, riding boots with high protective shields, water resistant properties, and right shape and size, and are aiming to launch new riding boots in bulk available at discounts in the footwear market, thereby modernizing the footwear market. Some of the key players operating in the global riding boots market include: