Research Antibodies Market Outlook, Industry Demand and Supply, Key Prospects, Pricing Strategies, Forecast and Top Manufacturers Analysis Report by Emergen Research

A rise in research activities in the neurobiology and stem cells’ field is one of the significant factors influencing the research antibodies market growth.

The global research antibodies market is projected to be worth USD 5,325.8 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The market for research antibodies is witnessing a high demand due to its growing application in neurobiology, infectious diseases, oncology, stem cells, and immunology, among others. Increased investments in research in the field of stem cells is also a crucial growth factor of the Research Antibodies market.

Key participants include Lonza Group, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Abcam PLC, PerkinElmer, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck Millipore, F.Hoffmann-La Roche AG, and Cell Signaling Technology Inc., among others.

The report further sheds light on the broad geographical fragmentation of the global Research Antibodies market, as well as various market segments and sub-segments categorized into antibody type, product, application, technology, end-users. The regional overview in the global market report comprises the market size, value, share, volume, and cost analysis related to each region.

Antibody Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Monoclonal Polyclonal

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Primary Antibodies Secondary Antibodies

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Oncology Infectious Diseases Stem Cells Neurobiology Immunology Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Western Blotting Flow Cytometry Immunofluorescence Immunohistochemistry Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay Immunoprecipitation Others

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Firms Academic & Research Institutes Contract Research Organizations



The market is spread across several key geographical regions, and the report covers the regional analysis as well as the production, consumption, revenue, and market share in those regions for the forecast period of 2021-2027. The regions include North America, Latin America, Europe, AsiaPacific, and Middle East and Africa.

Comprehensive Regional Analysis Covers the Following Regions:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Research Antibodies Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Research Antibodies Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. A rise in research activities in neurobiology and stem cells’ field

4.2.2.2. Growing prevalence of cancer

4.2.2.3. Growth of the biopharmaceutical industry

4.2.2.4. Increased R&D activities funding

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. High cost associated with Research Antibodies

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Research Antibodies Market By Antibody Type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Antibody Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Monoclonal

5.1.2. Polyclonal

