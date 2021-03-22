Rehabilitation Robotics Market Overview, Merger and Acquisitions, Business Opportunities, Segments and Industry Forecast By 2027

The increasing incidence of neurological disorders and the growing geriatric population affected by chronic diseases are driving the demand for the market.

The global Rehabilitation Robotics Market is forecasted to be worth USD 9.45 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The rising geriatric population and the increase in incidence of disorders like rheumatoid arthritis, injuries to the spine, cerebral paralysis, and other age-related disorders are expected to drive the global rehabilitation robotics market growth over the forecast timeframe. Also, market growth is expected to be further fueled by hospital-initiated initiatives to offer neurorehabilitation to patients.

The prominent players of the global Rehabilitation Robotics market are expected to contribute significantly to the revenue generation owing to increasing demand for the Rehabilitation Robotics products in the industry.

Key participants include Myomo Inc., ABILITY Switzerland AG, Bionik, Inc., Hocoma AG, AlterG, Inc., Motek Medical B.V., Reha Technology AG, Cyberdyne Inc., Man&Tel Co., Ltd., and ReWalk Robotics, Ltd. among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Rehabilitation Robotics Market on the basis of type, body part, therapy, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Therapeutic Exoskeleton Assistive Others

Body Part Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Lower Extremity Upper Extremity

Therapy Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Balance Gait Limb Mobility

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Neurology Orthopedics Others



Regional analysis provided in the report covers the key regions of North America, Europe, Latin America, AsiaPacific, and Middle East & Africa. Additionally, the report offers a country-wise analysis of the Rehabilitation Robotics industry with respect to the import/export analysis, production and consumption pattern, supply and demand ratio, revenue share, market share and size, and other key aspects.

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

(U.S.A., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Elucidating the competitive scenario of the Global Rehabilitation Robotics Market:

The comprehensive global Rehabilitation Robotics market analysis includes meaningful insights into the competitive spectrum of this business sphere. It goes on to enlist the detailed profiles of each market competitor.

The latest report includes the industry share, production facilities, development prospects, and geographies served by each market player.

The study also showcases the extensive product portfolios of the prominent market contenders and offers critical data and information about the application scope, as well as specifications of these products.

In addition, the study presents the fundamental market insights, pricing range of products offered by these companies, and the gross profits and losses experienced by these players throughout their market tenures.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Rehabilitation Robotics Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Rehabilitation Robotics Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing incidence of neurological disorders

4.2.2.2. Growing geriatric population affected by chronic diseases

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. The high cost of robotic rehabilitation devices

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Rehabilitation Robotics Market By Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Therapeutic

5.1.2. Exoskeleton

5.1.3. Assistive

5.1.4. Others

Chapter 6. Rehabilitation Robotics Market By Body Part Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

6.1. Body Part Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Lower Extremity

6.1.2. Upper Extremity

Continued..!

