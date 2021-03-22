Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation Market Size, Segments, statistics and overview of the Research report

The global Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation Market is expected to reach USD 25.93 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The increasing incidence of recurrent atrial fibrillation is majorly associated with recurrent paroxysmal atrial fibrillation patients, with the occurrence of a family history of AFib, high blood pressure, sleep apnea, overuse of stimulants, alcohol consumption, obesity, thyroid disorders, diabetes, lung disease, severe infections, and stress. The global Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector. The global Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

The global Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation market study covers the current COVID-19 scenario that has turned the global business sphere upside down. The coronavirus has resulted in a major economic downturn worldwide, while also adversely impacting the growth of this industrial sector. The pandemic has brought about drastic changes in market conditions. The report offers the latest coverage of the massive impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the worldwide Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation industry. The globally-disrupting incidence has impacted nearly every aspect of this business domain.

With a major focus on the growth trajectories of each segment of the market, the report inspects the operating patterns of each market contender, for instance, partnerships & collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches, in a detailed manner.

Key participants contributing significant market shares in the industry growth includes Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic Plc, Abbott Laboratories, Microport Scientific Corporation, Atricure Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, St. Jude Medical, Inc., Siemens AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Daiichi Sankyo, and GlaxoSmithKline.

It offers a lucid picture of current trends in the global market, with an unbiased perspective of the leading market players, key regions/countries, end-use industries, and various product types. To be updated, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the currently unfolding coronavirus pandemic on the Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation industry. The pandemic began in late 2019 and hit the world in early 2020, disrupting the normal lives and affecting every segment of the world. The report covers the impact of the pandemic on the Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation market and its key segment.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Device Surgical Devices Maze Surgery Catheter Ablation Radiofrequency Catheter Ablation Conventional RF Ablation Catheters Irrigated-tip RF Ablation Catheters Cryoablation Microwave Based Catheter Ablation Laser Based Catheter Ablation Navigational Advanced Mapping Accessories Non-Surgical Devices Electric Cardioversion EP Ablation Catheters EP Diagnostic Catheter Conventional Diagnostic Catheters Fixed Diagnostic Catheters Steerable Diagnostic Catheters Advanced Diagnostic Catheters Mapping and Recording Systems Cardiac Monitors or Loop Recorders Access Devices Left Atrial Appendage and Closure Devices Intracardiac Echocardiography (ICE) Systems Drugs Dabigatran (Pradaxa) Rivaroxaban (Xarelto) Apixaban (Eliquis) Edoxaban (Savaysa) Warfarin (Coumadin) Others Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) EP Ablation Diagnostic Surgical Cardiac End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Hospitals Cardiac Centers Ambulatory Care Centers



The market intelligence report exhaustively examines the market value, share, demand, growth prospects, latest and historical trends, manufacturers, gross revenue collection, competitive terrain, market growth forecast, available products, and end-use applications.

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America S Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil



