Radiation Therapy Quality Assurance (QA) Phantoms Market Growth, Industry Analysis | Global and Regional Market Forecast to 2020-2027

The global radiation therapy quality assurance (QA) phantoms market is expected to reach a market size of USD 36.4 Million by 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Quality check and assurance before delivering radiation treatment to a cancer patient is critical in order to maintain the radiation dose as prescribed by the doctor. Some major drivers fueling growth of the global market include enhancement of patient and machine quality assurance in radiation oncology, rising demand for tissue equivalent phantoms, and increasing number of cancer patients globally.

Our market research team has meticulously performed quantitative and qualitative assessments of the radiation therapy quality assurance (QA) phantoms market dynamics, considering a slew of factors, including market penetration, product portfolios, end-user industries, pricing structure, and the key drivers, constraints, opportunities, and challenges predominantly affecting market growth. The latest market study broadly segments the industry based on the product type range, application gamut, end-use industry, key regions, and the competitive background. One of the central components of the report is a detailed explanation of the gross profits, revenue shares, sales volume, manufacturing costs, individual growth rate, and the financial standing of the leading market players. The developmental scope of the radiation therapy quality assurance (QA) phantoms market’s new entrants and established companies has also been emphasized in the report.

Key players operating in the market are:

Computerized Imaging Reference Systems, Inc., Fluke Biomedical, IBA Dosimetry, Modus Medical Devices Inc., PTW Freiburg GmbH, Standard Imaging Inc., Sun Nuclear Corporation, The Phantom Laboratory Inc., Gammex Inc., and Gold Standard Phantoms.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global radiation therapy quality assurance (QA) phantoms market based on technology, therapy, application, and region as follows:

Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; 2020–2028) Linear Accelerators Cobalt-60 High-Dose Radiation Low-Dose Radiation

Therapy Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; 2020–2028) Photon Beam Radiation Therapy Advanced 3-D Conformal Radiation Therapy Image Guided Radiation Therapy Intensity-modulated radiation therapy Volumetric Modulated Arc Therapy Intraoperative Radiotherapy Neutron Beam Therapy Brachytherapy

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; 2020–2028) Prostate Cancer Breast Cancer Lung Cancer Colorectal Cancer Head and Neck Cancers Skin Cancer Other



Key Coverage of the Report:

Detailed scrutiny of the latest market trends, including drivers, opportunities, threats, constraints, challenges, and future investment prospects

Market segmentation by deployment type, authentication type, component, organization size, industry vertical

Regional and country-wise market size estimation for the forecast period (2019-2027)

Pricing strategies of the regional market players

Demand & supply gap analysis

Competitive landscape analysis

Market share analysis of the top market players

Strategic recommendations for new market entrants

Company profiling of the leading market players

Brief summary of the key strategies, financial positions, and recent developments of the leading companies

