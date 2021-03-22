Quantum Dots Market Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Drivers, Challenges, Key Companies by 2027

The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing demand of quantum dots for display devices and growing application areas of the technology in various industries

The global Quantum Dots Market will be worth USD 15.68 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Demand for quantum dots in high-quality display devices is the primary market driver. An exhaustive area of applications of QDs is in quantum dot enhancement film (QDEF) layer, that is employed to boost the LED backlighting in liquid crystal display televisions. By utilizing quantum dots, one can get the ability to eliminate all the in-between-colors and generate accurate color, thereby, generating a wide spectrum of color. Moreover, a better energy efficiency can be attained when utilized the quantum dots properly.

The leading companies functioning in the business sphere are profiled on the basis of their product portfolios, product differentiation, product price, quality, brand, etc. Researchers have observed that the market players are increasingly shifting their focus towards product customization with the help of robust customer interaction. The report enumerates the varying operating patterns of these vendors, such as partnerships & collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and product launches. Furthermore, it includes a list of the leading vendors in the market.

Key participants include Samsung Electronics, Nanosys, Nanoco Group, NN-Labs, Quantum Materials, Ocean NanoTech, OSRAM Licht, Avantama, and Navillum Nanotechnologies, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Quantum Dots Market on the product, end user, material, and region:

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Cadmium-Based Quantum Dots Cadmium-Free Quantum Dots

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Displays Lasers Solar Cells Medical Devices Photodetectors/Sensors Others

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Consumer Commercial Healthcare Defense Telecommunications



The research report is an investigative study providing a conclusive view of the Quantum Dots business sphere by an in-depth segmentation of the market into key applications, types, and regions. These segments are analyzed on the basis of present, emerging, and future trends. The regional segmentation provides current and forecast demand estimation for the Quantum Dots industry in key regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Key points covered in the report:

The latest report based on the global Quantum Dots market includes an elaborate list of the company profiles of the leading market players. The report throws light on certain significant aspects, such as manufacturing/production capacity, sales, future expansion strategies, and technological capabilities of these market players. The report emphasizes the primary application areas of the global market and therefore provides a precise account of the market to enable the interested readers to gain crucial insights into the global market mechanism. The report involves a SWOT analysis of the global Quantum Dots market. In the concluding part of the report, the opinions of several industry experts and professionals have been included. The report elucidates vital information about investors, stakeholders, policymakers, manufacturers, suppliers, service providers, and the leading contenders in this market.

