Precision Agriculture Market Revenue poised for Global Industry Outlook and Key Players Analysis By 2027

The global Precision Agriculture Market is expected to reach USD 16.06 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. Precision Agriculture is swiftly gaining popularity among farmers due to the increasing need for optimum production with the given resources. Further, the changing weather patterns due to increasing global warming have necessitated the adoption of advanced technologies to enhance productivity and crop yield. The global Precision Agriculture market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector. The global Precision Agriculture market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

The global Precision Agriculture market study covers the current COVID-19 scenario that has turned the global business sphere upside down. The coronavirus has resulted in a major economic downturn worldwide, while also adversely impacting the growth of this industrial sector. The pandemic has brought about drastic changes in market conditions. The report offers the latest coverage of the massive impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the worldwide Precision Agriculture industry. The globally-disrupting incidence has impacted nearly every aspect of this business domain.

With a major focus on the growth trajectories of each segment of the market, the report inspects the operating patterns of each market contender, for instance, partnerships & collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches, in a detailed manner.

Key participants include AG Leader Technology, Deere & Company, Trimble, AGCO Corporation, Raven Industries, AgJunction, SST Development Group, Cropmetrics, Dickey-john Corporation, Topcon Positioning Systems, among others.

It offers a lucid picture of current trends in the global market, with an unbiased perspective of the leading market players, key regions/countries, end-use industries, and various product types. To be updated, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the currently unfolding coronavirus pandemic on the Precision Agriculture industry. The pandemic began in late 2019 and hit the world in early 2020, disrupting the normal lives and affecting every segment of the world. The report covers the impact of the pandemic on the Precision Agriculture market and its key segment.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Hardware Automation & Control Systems Displays Guidance & Steering GPS & GNSS Drones, UAV & Cameras Others Sensing and Monitoring Device Yield Monitors Soil Sensors Water Sensors Climate Sensors



Software

Services Consulting & training Maintenance & update Integration Managed Service Other Services

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Guidance Technology Remote Sensing Variable-Rate Technology

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Yield Monitoring Field Mapping Crop Scouting Weather Tracking & Forecasting Irrigation Management Inventory Management Farm Labor Management Financial Management Others



The market intelligence report exhaustively examines the market value, share, demand, growth prospects, latest and historical trends, manufacturers, gross revenue collection, competitive terrain, market growth forecast, available products, and end-use applications.

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America S. Canada

Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



