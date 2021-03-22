Power to Gas Market Overview Highlighting Major Drivers, Trends, Growth and Demand Report 2021- 2027

The growing demand for renewable sources of energy and increasing consumption of hydrogen in the transportation sector are driving the demand of the market.

he global Power to Gas Market will be worth USD 68.3 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing demand for electricity owing to rapid urbanization. Both the transportation and industrial sector has increasingly adopted renewable sources of energy. Moreover, the increasing preferences of the industrial segment towards cleaner sources of energy in order to reduce their dependency on fossil fuel-based power generation and be more energy efficient in the future is expected to drive the demand of the system over the forecast period.

Key participants include ITM Power, Hydrogenics, Siemens, Nel Hydrogen, McPhy Energy, MAN Energy Solutions, Carbotech, SoCalGas, Uniper, and ThyssenKrupp, among others.

The report further sheds light on the broad geographical fragmentation of the global Power to Gas market, as well as various market segments and sub-segments categorized into Technology, End-User. The regional overview in the global market report comprises the market size, value, share, volume, and cost analysis related to each region.

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Methanation (Power-to- methane) Electrolysis (Power-to- Hydrogen)

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Utilities Commercial Industrial



The market is spread across several key geographical regions, and the report covers the regional analysis as well as the production, consumption, revenue, and market share in those regions for the forecast period of 2021-2027. The regions include North America, Latin America, Europe, AsiaPacific, and Middle East and Africa.

Comprehensive Regional Analysis Covers the Following Regions:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Additional information offered by the report:

A complete overview of the global Power to Gas market.

Detailed examination of the various market dynamics, including drivers, opportunities, challenges, threats, constraints, and development prospects prevailing in the global market.

Diverse market trends observed on regional and global levels. The report also elaborates on the market size and shares governed by the major geographies, combined with a precise growth forecast analysis, cost analysis, micro- and macro-economic indicators, and regulatory framework.

A vivid analysis of the company profiles of the key market contenders operating in the global Power to Gas market.

Extensive research & development assessment, and a detailed study of the growing demand for new products and the increasing application of the existing and new products.

