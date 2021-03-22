Point of Care Testing Market demand to Record Significant Revenue Growth during the Forecast Period 2020-2027

The global Point of Care Testing Market is expected to reach USD 57.08 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed due to the growing government initiatives and support, such as favorable policies and regulations regarding the adoption of Point of Care (POC) testing product. Besides, the emergence of next-gen POC testing devices such as smartphone based devices and cost-effective wearable glucose meters are also contributing to the growing sales of the market. The global Point of Care Testing market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector. The global Point of Care Testing market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

The global Point of Care Testing market study covers the current COVID-19 scenario that has turned the global business sphere upside down. The coronavirus has resulted in a major economic downturn worldwide, while also adversely impacting the growth of this industrial sector. The pandemic has brought about drastic changes in market conditions. The report offers the latest coverage of the massive impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the worldwide Point of Care Testing industry. The globally-disrupting incidence has impacted nearly every aspect of this business domain.

With a major focus on the growth trajectories of each segment of the market, the report inspects the operating patterns of each market contender, for instance, partnerships & collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches, in a detailed manner.

Key participants include Abbott Laboratories, Chembio Diagnostics, Siemens, Roche Diagnostics, Danaher Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Qiagen, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Nova Biomedical, and Quidel Corporation, among others.

It offers a lucid picture of current trends in the global market, with an unbiased perspective of the leading market players, key regions/countries, end-use industries, and various product types. To be updated, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the currently unfolding coronavirus pandemic on the Point of Care Testing industry. The pandemic began in late 2019 and hit the world in early 2020, disrupting the normal lives and affecting every segment of the world. The report covers the impact of the pandemic on the Point of Care Testing market and its key segment.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Infectious Disease Testing Products Glucose Monitoring Products Pregnancy and fertility Testing Products Cardio-metabolic Monitoring Products Hematology Testing Products Cholesterol Testing Products Tumor/Cancer Marker Testing Products Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Clinical Laboratories Home care Settings Hospitals Others

Mode of Purchase Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Over-the-counter (OTC) Products Prescription Based Products



The market intelligence report exhaustively examines the market value, share, demand, growth prospects, latest and historical trends, manufacturers, gross revenue collection, competitive terrain, market growth forecast, available products, and end-use applications.

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America S Canada

Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



