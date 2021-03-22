Pigment Dispersion Resin Market – Growth, Latest Trend & Forecast 2021 to 2031

Pigment Dispersion Resin Market: Overview and Dynamics

In a fast pace growing industrialization is a positive sign for pigment dispersion resin industry. Adoption of pigment Dispersion resin has been increased exponentially by the End-use-industry reason being the premium quality, customer satisfaction and stabilization, provides splendid colour to the material. So as to achieve the finest quality of coating, liquid pigment dispersion resin is being used having a flawless particle size which results to be stable for a long period of time. Pigment dispersion resin is not only restricted to the paint industry it is having a diverse portfolio of application. Pigment dispersion resin is widely used in liquid coating and ink industries as well.

Pigment dispersion resin can offer the finest quality of paints, inks and coatings with extraordinary colour strength. Pigment dispersion resin replaces the air and moisture covering the pigment and transforms the dry pigment into pigment dispersion. The market has blown-up after advanced discoveries in polymers which have become the driving factor for the growth of the pigment dispersion resin market. Considering the forecast of the future expansion of market and consumer base it is likely to increase a stiff demand of Pigment dispersion resin.

Segmentation Analysis of Pigment Dispersion Resin Market

The global market for pigment dispersion resin has been classified into 6 major segments which follow as product type, end-use, packing type, colour, pigment type and region.

Based on product type, pigment dispersion resin market has been segmented as follows:

CAB resins

VC copolymers

Acrylic resins

Urea and Melamine formaldehyde resins

Alkyd resins

Epoxy resins

Hydrocarbon resins

Based on end-use, pigment dispersion resin market has been segmented as follows:

Coating

Inks

Paint

Adhesives

Sealants

Based on packaging type, pigment dispersion resin market has been segmented as follows:

Plastic Pails

Steel Drums

Based on colour type, pigment dispersion resin market has been segmented as follows:

Brown

Blue

Yellow

White

Black

Red

Based on pigment type, pigment dispersion resin market has been segmented as follows:

Organic Pigment

Inorganic Pigment

Based on region, pigment dispersion resin market has been segmented as follows:

North America

Europe

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia and Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Pigment Dispersion Resin Market: Regional Outlook

Considering the regional classification, the report “Pigment Dispersion Resin” puts light on six prominent regions which include North America, Europe, Latin America, South Asia and Oceania, East Asia and Middle East & Africa. Among them, Europe holds a dominant position capturing around 65% of the market share for pigment dispersion resin. Elevating demand for paints, inks, coating and adhesive in response to amplified development of infrastructures has become the guiding light for penetration of pigment dispersion resin moving at a faster pace.

Asia-pacific apprehends a governing position and expected to steer over the predicted time frame. Some of the Asia-pacific countries like India and China is the most contributing towards the global market of Pigment Dispersion resin because of the rapid increase in urbanization and a steeper growth in industrialization expected to surge the consumption of Pigment dispersion resins. Attributed to the construction & building sector, this region will witness a higher growth rate over the assessment period.

In response to tough competition, US also shows the capability to take over the control of pigment dispersion resin market with increasing infrastructure activities as per development policies, this market projects a phenomenal growth rate in coming years. This region is looking most prominent and emerging as a new market for pigment dispersion resin and well-established industries are shifting towards the pigment dispersion resin hence, the penetration of pigment dispersion resin in the market is expected to grow exponentially. U.S & Canada are going to outlast in centre place. The Middle East and Africa showcase minimal share of pigment dispersion resin market.

Pigment Dispersion Resin Market: Key Players

The structure of the pigment dispersion resin market is fragmented as the market leaders haven’t been able to maximize the capabilities across the globe as they channelize their potential within their geographical limits. Lucite International, Systemthree, Arya Chem Inc., Chroma-Tek, Milano Colori, Kraemer and TTC Colours are the major players satisfying demands for pigment dispersion resin with the acquirement of biggest market presence.

Companies are opting for the organic growth strategies seeking the maximum growth such as new product offering, optimization and reallocation of resources. However, regional players in Asia and Africa is a challenge for the global market, offering products with a lower price point and disturbing the whole global market of pigment dispersion resin.

The common organic growth strategies of enhancing the properties to high density, lower viscosity and relevant chemical advancements have been adopted by the regional players. Long term supply contracts with paint, inks and coating industries by the manufacturers is providing a stage for the market.

Local manufacturers are key players for this market as the product is a supplementary raw material for paints, inks & coatings and local sourcing has resisted pigment dispersion resin market on becoming a consolidated market.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Pigment dispersion resin market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The Pigment dispersion resin market report provides analysis and information, according to market segments such as geographies, product type, material type and end-use.

The Pigment Dispersion Resin Market Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

The Pigment Dispersion Resin Market Regional Analysis Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Europe (UK, Germany, Spain, France, BENELUX, Italy, Rest of Europe)

East Asia (China, Japan, South Korea)

South Asia & Oceania (India, ASEAN, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of South Asia & Oceania)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Northern Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA)

The Pigment Dispersion Resin report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts, and industry participants across the value chain. The Pigment Dispersion Resin report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The Pigment Dispersion Resin report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

