Phototherapy Devices Market Development Strategy, Supply Chain Analysis, Growth Opportunities, Forecast and Top Manufacturers Analysis Report

The Global Phototherapy Devices Market is expected to reach USD 758.6 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the growing awareness among patients about the advanced diagnostic solutions provided by the improved healthcare structure. Increasing research and development by the key manufacturers for the technological advancement of the devices is augmenting the demand for the industry. The global Phototherapy Devices market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector. The global Phototherapy Devices market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

The global Phototherapy Devices market study covers the current COVID-19 scenario that has turned the global business sphere upside down. The coronavirus has resulted in a major economic downturn worldwide, while also adversely impacting the growth of this industrial sector. The pandemic has brought about drastic changes in market conditions. The report offers the latest coverage of the massive impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the worldwide Phototherapy Devices industry. The globally-disrupting incidence has impacted nearly every aspect of this business domain.

With a major focus on the growth trajectories of each segment of the market, the report inspects the operating patterns of each market contender, for instance, partnerships & collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches, in a detailed manner.

Key participants include Natus Medical Incorporated, Philips Lighting Holding B.V., GE Healthcare, Atom Medical Corporation, Herbert Waldmann GmbH & Co. KG, Phoenix Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd., Nice Neotech Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd., Solarc Systems Inc., National Biological Corporation, and The Daavlin Company, among others.

It offers a lucid picture of current trends in the global market, with an unbiased perspective of the leading market players, key regions/countries, end-use industries, and various product types. To be updated, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the currently unfolding coronavirus pandemic on the Phototherapy Devices industry. The pandemic began in late 2019 and hit the world in early 2020, disrupting the normal lives and affecting every segment of the world. The report covers the impact of the pandemic on the Phototherapy Devices market and its key segment.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) LED-Based Phototherapy Devices Fibreoptic Phototherapy Devices Conventional Phototherapy Devices (Fluorescent Lamps, Compact Fluorescent Lamps)

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Neonatal Jaundice Management Skin Disease Treatment (Vitiligo, Eczema, Psoriasis)

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Homecare Hospitals & Clinics



The market intelligence report exhaustively examines the market value, share, demand, growth prospects, latest and historical trends, manufacturers, gross revenue collection, competitive terrain, market growth forecast, available products, and end-use applications.

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America S. Canada

Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



