Peritoneal Dialysis Market Investment Opportunities, Industry Share & Trend Analysis Report to 2027

The increasing number of renal failure due to hypertension, stress, and diabetes mellitus globally, are the major factors influencing the market growth.

The Global Peritoneal Dialysis Market is forecasted to be worth USD 5.73 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The key factors influencing the market include higher incidences of kidney diseases, lifestyle diseases & chronic diseases that affect the function of the kidneys of removing the waste product from the blood. Technological advancement in healthcare equipment & diagnosis solutions and higher investment in the healthcare systems are some of the supplementary factors that help drive the market growth.

The prominent players of the global Peritoneal Dialysis market are expected to contribute significantly to the revenue generation owing to increasing demand for the Peritoneal Dialysis products in the industry.

Key players in the market Baxter International, Nipro, B. Braun Melsungen, DaVita Healthcare Partners, Covidien, Dialysis Clinic, Fresenius Medical Care, Diversified Specialty Institute Holdings, Medical Components, Huaren Pharmaceutical, NephroPlus, Northwest Kidney Centers, Satellite Healthcare, NxStage Medical, Renal Services, Sandor, Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical, and U.S. Renal Care, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Peritoneal Dialysis Market on the basis of Product, Type, End-User, and Region:

Product Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) Peritoneal Dialysis Solution Device Peritoneal Dialysis Set Catheter Others

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis (CAPD) Automated Peritoneal Dialysis (APD)

End-User Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) Home-Based Dialysis Dialysis Center & Hospital Based Dialysis



Regional analysis provided in the report covers the key regions of North America, Europe, Latin America, AsiaPacific, and Middle East & Africa. Additionally, the report offers a country-wise analysis of the Peritoneal Dialysis industry with respect to the import/export analysis, production and consumption pattern, supply and demand ratio, revenue share, market share and size, and other key aspects.

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

(U.S.A., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Elucidating the competitive scenario of the Global Peritoneal Dialysis Market:

The comprehensive global Peritoneal Dialysis market analysis includes meaningful insights into the competitive spectrum of this business sphere. It goes on to enlist the detailed profiles of each market competitor.

The latest report includes the industry share, production facilities, development prospects, and geographies served by each market player.

The study also showcases the extensive product portfolios of the prominent market contenders and offers critical data and information about the application scope, as well as specifications of these products.

In addition, the study presents the fundamental market insights, pricing range of products offered by these companies, and the gross profits and losses experienced by these players throughout their market tenures.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Peritoneal Dialysis Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Peritoneal Dialysis Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing incidences of hypertension & diabetes

4.2.2.2. Technological advancement in healthcare industry

4.2.2.3. Higher preference for the peritoneal dialysis over the hemodialysis

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Constraint in efficient implementation

4.2.3.2. Inefficient research methodologies

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Peritoneal Dialysis Market By Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)

5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis (CAPD)

5.1.2. Automated Peritoneal Dialysis (APD)

Chapter 6. Peritoneal Dialysis Market By Product Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)

6.1. Product Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Device

6.1.2. Peritoneal Dialysis Solution

6.1.3. Peritoneal Dialysis Set

6.1.4. Catheter

6.1.5. Others

Continued..!

