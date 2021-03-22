North America Testing, Inspection & Certification Market is Driving Growth Pronounced by ALS Limited Applus Services, SA, Bureau Veritas, DEKRA Automobil GmbH, DNV GL, Eurofins Group

North America Testing, Inspection & Certification Market accounted for US$ 59.48 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period 2018–2027, to account for US$ 85.48 Bn in 2027.

The consistent technological advancement, along with the integration of automated solutions into production and manufacturing processes, has gained attraction for numerous certification, testing, and inspection requirement. Besides, the continuous improvement in industry practice towards achieving superior levels of quality control and workplace safety continues to drive the demand for improved and efficient testing, inspection, and certification based requirements. Factors such as a rise in gross domestic product and industry value add owing to an increase in demand from end-users is also anticipated to provide a steady revenue stream for the market players during the coming years.

Some of the companies competing in the North America Testing, Inspection & Certification Market are

ALS Limited

Applus Services, SA

Bureau Veritas

DEKRA Automobil GmbH

DNV GL

Eurofins Group

Intertek Group plc

SGS SA

TÜV Rheinland AG

TÜV SÜD AG

Request for Sample Copy of this North America Testing, Inspection & Certification Market research report at – https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/sample/TIPRE00006284

NORTH AMERICA TESTING, INSPECTION & CERTIFICATION MARKET – SEGMENTATION

North America Testing, inspection & certification Market by Service Type

Testing

Inspection

Certification

North America Testing, Inspection & Certification Market by Sourcing Type

In-house

Outsourced

North America Testing, Inspection & Certification Market by End-User Industry

Food & Beverage

Healthcare & Pharmaceutical

Consumer Goods & Retail

Energy & Power

Manufacturing & Construction

Others

North America Testing, Inspection & Certification Market by Country

S.

Canada

Mexico

In terms of type, the rotary Testing, Inspection & Certification segment accounted for a larger share of the SAM Testing, Inspection & Certification market in 2019. In terms of technology, the magnetic segment held the largest share of the Testing, Inspection & Certification market in 2019. Further, the consumer electronics segment held the largest share of the market based on end-user in 2019.

What questions does the North America Testing, Inspection & Certification Market report answer about the regional reach of the industry

How do the sales figures look at present How does the sales scenario look for the future

Considering the present scenario, how much revenue will each region attain by the end of the forecast period

How much is the market share that each of these regions has accumulated presently

How much is the growth rate that each topography will depict over the predicted timeline

Purchase a Copy of this North America Testing, Inspection & Certification Market research report at – https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/buy/single/TIPRE00006284

About Us:

Based in New York, Business Market Insights is a one-stop destination for in-depth market research reports from various industries including Technology, Media & Telecommunications, Semiconductor & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing & Construction, Medical Device, and Chemicals & Materials. The clients include corporate and academic professionals, consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.

Contact US:

Business Market Insights

Phone: +442081254005

E-Mail ID: [email protected]

Web URL: https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/

LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/business-market-insights/