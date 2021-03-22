Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder Market 2021 With Top Countries Data: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Top Key Players Analysis and Forecast Research

Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2026

The Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder market report is the most important research for those who look for complete information on the Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder market. The report covers all information on the global and regional markets including historic and future trends for market demand, size, trading, supply, competitors, and prices as well as global predominant vendor’s information. The forecast market information, SWOT analysis, Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder market scenario, and feasibility study are the vital aspects analyzed in this report.

Over the next five years the Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder market will register a 3.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 408.2 million by 2025.

Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR), also known as Buna-N, is a synthetic rubber copolymer of acrylonitrile (ACN) and butadiene. NBR exhibits excellent physical and chemical properties. It has advantages such as resistance to oils, chemicals, abrasion, and fatigue. NBR finds major applications in glove manufacturing and the automobile industry. The ability of NBR to withstand wide temperature ranges from -40C to +120C makes it suitable for extreme automobile applications. Powder rubber refers to a particle size of 1.0 mm with advantages such as easy storage and transportation. The powdered form of NBR with all NBR properties finds major applications in PVC modification, automobiles, friction materials, gaskets and adhesives, among others.

Currently, the NBR powder market stands at more than 70-kilo tons globally of which, the unorganized market accounts for a significant share. Linear and cross-linked are the two major types available in the global NBR powder market. However, there are products with semi-cross-linked characteristics.

(Special Offer: Get Flat 20% Discount on this Report)

Get Free Sample Copy of this Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02172615494/global-nitrile-butadiene-rubber-nbr-powder-market-growth-2021-2026/inquiry?source=mccourier&Mode=07

Top Leading Companies of Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder Market are Lanxess, OMNOVA Solutions (Eliokem), LG Chem, Nitriflex, Zeon Chemicals, Taprath Polymers, Huangshan Hualan Technology and others.

The leading players of the Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder industry, their market share, product portfolio, company profiles are covered in this report. The leading market players are analyzed on the basis of production volume, gross margin, market value, and price structure. The competitive market scenario among Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder players will help the industry aspirants in planning their strategies. The statistics offered in this report will be precise and useful guide to shape the business growth.

Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder market on the basis of Types are:

High Acrylonitrile Type

General Acrylonitrile Content Type

On the basis of Application , the Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder market is segmented into:

PVC Modification

Automotive

Buildings

Others

Regional Analysis for Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder Market:

For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder market is analyzed across key geographies namely United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central & South America. Each of these regions is analyzed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Explore Full Report With Detailed TOC Here:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02172615494/global-nitrile-butadiene-rubber-nbr-powder-market-growth-2021-2026?source=mccourier&Mode=07

Crucial Elements from the Table of Contents of Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder Market:

– Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder Market Overview

– Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder Market Competition, Profiles/Analysis, Strategies

– Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2015-2021)

– Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2015-2021)

– Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder Market Regional Highlights

– Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

– Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

– Market Effect Factors Analysis

– Market Decisions with respect to present scenario

– Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder Market Forecast (2021-2026)

– Case Studies

– Research Findings and Conclusion

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2021 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Finally, Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and market development rate and figure and so on. Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder industry report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

We Offer Customization On Report Based On Specific Client Requirement:

– Free country Level analysis for any 5 countries of your choice.

– Free Competitive analysis of any 5 key market players.

– Free 40 analyst hours to cover any other data point.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supplychain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check with the sales team.

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]