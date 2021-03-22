Next-Generation Biomanufacturing Market Growth, Industry Analysis | Global and Regional Market Forecast to 2020-2027

The global next-generation biomanufacturing market is expected to reach a market size of USD 39.18 Billion by 2028, according to a recent analysis by Emergen Research. Next-generation biomanufacturing process makes it possible to meet increasing demand for biological medicine used in the treatment of critical diseases such as liver and kidney disorders, cancer and diabetes. In addition, growing adoption of single-use products such as single-use bio-reactors, bio containers and increasing financial support from private investors and governments for development of next-generation biomanufacturing units are among some major factors driving growth of the global next-generation biomanufacturing market, and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.

Our market research team has meticulously performed quantitative and qualitative assessments of the next-generation biomanufacturing market dynamics, considering a slew of factors, including market penetration, product portfolios, end-user industries, pricing structure, and the key drivers, constraints, opportunities, and challenges predominantly affecting market growth. The latest market study broadly segments the industry based on the product type range, application gamut, end-use industry, key regions, and the competitive background. One of the central components of the report is a detailed explanation of the gross profits, revenue shares, sales volume, manufacturing costs, individual growth rate, and the financial standing of the leading market players. The developmental scope of the next-generation biomanufacturing market’s new entrants and established companies has also been emphasized in the report.

Key players operating in the market are:

Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Eppendorf AG, Danaher Corporation, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Sartorius AG, bbi-biotech GmbH, Solaris Biotechnology Srl, Esco Group of Companies, Pierre Guérin, and PBS Biotech, Inc.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the next-generation biomanufacturing market based on type, application, end-use, and region as follows:

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–-2028) Continuous Upstream Biomanufacturing Single-Use Upstream Biomanufacturing Downstream Biomanufacturing

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–-2028) Monoclonal Antibodies Hormones Vaccines Recombinant Proteins Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–-2028) Biopharmaceutical Companies Research Institutions CMOs/CDMOs



Key Coverage of the Report:

Detailed scrutiny of the latest market trends, including drivers, opportunities, threats, constraints, challenges, and future investment prospects

Market segmentation by deployment type, authentication type, component, organization size, industry vertical

Regional and country-wise market size estimation for the forecast period (2019-2027)

Pricing strategies of the regional market players

Demand & supply gap analysis

Competitive landscape analysis

Market share analysis of the top market players

Strategic recommendations for new market entrants

Company profiling of the leading market players

Brief summary of the key strategies, financial positions, and recent developments of the leading companies

