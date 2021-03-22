Micro Mobility Market Size, Share, Industry Analysis, Forecast and Global Research Report to 2028
The global micro mobility market is expected to reach a market size of USD 290.39 Billion in 2028 and register a double-digit CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The report comprises an exhaustive overview of the micro mobility market, focusing on its leading players and their lucrative business expansion initiatives. It provides the reader with essential conclusive data and information concerning the micro mobility market’s growth, assessed on both regional and global levels. Hence, the sample copy of the ‘Global micro mobility Market’ research report is inclusive of a brief analysis of the micro mobility industry, the competitive landscape, regional overview, technological innovation, and future market developments, which are based on a practical research methodology.
Key players in the market include:
Bird Rides, Inc., Lime Scooter, Micro Mobility Systems Ltd.s, Ofo Inc., Mobike, Motivate International Inc. (Lyft), Pride Mobility Products® Corporation, Golden Technologies, Uber, and Invacare Corporation.
Emergen Research has segmented the global micro mobility market on the basis of application, type, travel range, weight capacity, and region:
- Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)
- Residential
- Commercial
- Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)
- 2-wheeler
- 3-wheeler
- Others
- Travel Range Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)
- Up To 20 Km
- 20-40 Km
- More than 40 Km
- Weight Capacity Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)
- Up to 100 Kg
- 100-250 Kg
- More than 250 Kg
- Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)
- North America
- S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- K.
- France
- BENELUX
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of APAC
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Rest of LATAM
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2028
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Micro Mobility Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Micro Mobility Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Rising traffic congestion and longer urban commutes
4.2.2.2. Increasing gas & oil prices
4.2.2.3. Stringent government regulations regarding greenhouse gas emission
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. Lack of awareness regarding micro mobility
4.2.3.2. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Micro Mobility Market By Application Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)
5.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2028
5.1.1. Residential
5.1.2. Commercial
Chapter 6. Micro Mobility Market By Type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)
6.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2028
6.1.1. 2-wheeler
6.1.2. 3-wheeler
6.1.3. Others
Chapter 7. Micro Mobility Market By Travel Range Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)
7.1. Travel Range Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2028
7.1.1. Up To 20 Km
7.1.2. 20-40 Km
7.1.3. More than 40 Km
Chapter 8. Micro Mobility Market By Weight Capacity Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)
8.1. Weight Capacity Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2028
8.1.1. Up to 100 Kg
8.1.2. 100-250 Kg
8.1.3. More than 250 Kg
Chapter 9. Micro Mobility Market Regional Outlook
9.1. Micro Mobility Market share By Region, 2019 & 2028
9.2. North America
9.2.1. Market By Application, Market Estimates and Forecast, USD Billion
9.2.1.1. Residential
9.2.1.2. Commercial
9.2.2. Market By Type, Market Estimates and Forecast, USD Billion
9.2.2.1. 2-wheeler
9.2.2.2. 3-wheeler
9.2.2.3. Others
9.2.3. Market By Travel Range, Market Estimates and Forecast, USD Billion
9.2.3.1. Up To 20 Km
9.2.3.2. 20-40 Km
9.2.3.3. More than 40 Km
9.2.4. Market By Weight Capacity, Market Estimates and Forecast, USD Billion
9.2.4.1. Up to 100 Kg
9.2.4.2. 100-250 Kg
9.2.4.3. More than 250 Kg
9.2.5. Market By Country, Market Estimates and Forecast, USD Billion
9.2.5.1. US
9.2.5.2. Canada
9.2.5.3. Mexico
9.3. Europe
9.3.1. Market By Application, Market Estimates and Forecast, USD Billion
9.3.1.1. Residential
9.3.1.2. Commercial
9.3.2. Market By Type, Market Estimates and Forecast, USD Billion
9.3.2.1. 2-wheeler
9.3.2.2. 3-wheeler
9.3.2.3. Others
9.3.3. Market By Travel Range, Market Estimates and Forecast, USD Billion
9.3.3.1. Up To 20 Km
9.3.3.2. 20-40 Km
9.3.3.3. More than 40 Km
9.3.4. Market By Weight Capacity, Market Estimates and Forecast, USD Billion
9.3.4.1. Up to 100 Kg
9.3.4.2. 100-250 Kg
9.3.4.3. More than 250 Kg
9.3.5. Market By Country, Market Estimates and Forecast, USD Billion
9.3.5.1. Germany
9.3.5.2. U.K.
9.3.5.3. France
9.3.5.4. BENELUX
9.3.5.5. Rest of Europe
9.4. Asia-Pacific
9.4.1. Market By Application, Market Estimates and Forecast, USD Billion
9.4.1.1. Residential
9.4.1.2. Commercial
9.4.2. Market By Type, Market Estimates and Forecast, USD Billion
9.4.2.1. 2-wheeler
9.4.2.2. 3-wheeler
9.4.2.3. Others
9.4.3. Market By Travel Range, Market Estimates and Forecast, USD Billion
9.4.3.1. Up To 20 Km
9.4.3.2. 20-40 Km
9.4.3.3. More than 40 Km
9.4.4. Market By Weight Capacity, Market Estimates and Forecast, USD Billion
9.4.4.1. Up to 100 Kg
9.4.4.2. 100-250 Kg
9.4.4.3. More than 250 Kg
9.4.5. Market By Country, Market Estimates and Forecast, USD Billion
9.4.5.1. China
9.4.5.2. Japan
9.4.5.3. South Korea
9.4.5.4. Rest of APAC
9.5. Latin America
9.5.1. Market By Application, Market Estimates and Forecast, USD Billion
9.5.1.1. Residential
9.5.1.2. Commercial
9.5.2. Market By Type, Market Estimates and Forecast, USD Billion
9.5.2.1. 2-wheeler
9.5.2.2. 3-wheeler
9.5.2.3. Others
9.5.3. Market By Travel Range, Market Estimates and Forecast, USD Billion
9.5.3.1. Up To 20 Km
9.5.3.2. 20-40 Km
9.5.3.3. More than 40 Km
9.5.4. Market By Weight Capacity, Market Estimates and Forecast, USD Billion
9.5.4.1. Up to 100 Kg
9.5.4.2. 100-250 Kg
9.5.4.3. More than 250 Kg
9.5.5. Market By Country, Market Estimates and Forecast, USD Billion
9.5.5.1. Brazil
9.5.5.2. Rest of LATAM
9.6. Middle East and Africa
9.6.1. Market By Application, Market Estimates and Forecast, USD Billion
9.6.1.1. Residential
9.6.1.2. Commercial
9.6.2. Market By Type, Market Estimates and Forecast, USD Billion
9.6.2.1. 2-wheeler
9.6.2.2. 3-wheeler
9.6.2.3. Others
9.6.3. Market By Travel Range, Market Estimates and Forecast, USD Billion
9.6.3.1. Up To 20 Km
9.6.3.2. 20-40 Km
9.6.3.3. More than 40 Km
9.6.4. Market By Weight Capacity, Market Estimates and Forecast, USD Billion
9.6.4.1. Up to 100 Kg
9.6.4.2. 100-250 Kg
9.6.4.3. More than 250 Kg
9.6.5. Market By Country, Market Estimates and Forecast, USD Billion
9.6.5.1. Saudi Arabia
9.6.5.2. UAE
9.6.5.3. Rest of MEA
