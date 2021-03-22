Micro Mobility Market Size, Share, Industry Analysis, Forecast and Global Research Report to 2028

The global micro mobility market is expected to reach a market size of USD 290.39 Billion in 2028 and register a double-digit CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The report comprises an exhaustive overview of the micro mobility market, focusing on its leading players and their lucrative business expansion initiatives. It provides the reader with essential conclusive data and information concerning the micro mobility market’s growth, assessed on both regional and global levels. Hence, the sample copy of the ‘Global micro mobility Market’ research report is inclusive of a brief analysis of the micro mobility industry, the competitive landscape, regional overview, technological innovation, and future market developments, which are based on a practical research methodology.

Key players in the market include:

Bird Rides, Inc., Lime Scooter, Micro Mobility Systems Ltd.s, Ofo Inc., Mobike, Motivate International Inc. (Lyft), Pride Mobility Products® Corporation, Golden Technologies, Uber, and Invacare Corporation.

Click to Get Free Sample [email protected] https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/493

Emergen Research has segmented the global micro mobility market on the basis of application, type, travel range, weight capacity, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Residential Commercial

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) 2-wheeler 3-wheeler Others

Travel Range Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Up To 20 Km 20-40 Km More than 40 Km

Weight Capacity Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Up to 100 Kg 100-250 Kg More than 250 Kg



Read our Exclusive [email protected] https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/micro-mobility-market

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) North America S. Canada Europe Germany K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



Click to Order your exclusive [email protected] https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/493

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Micro Mobility Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Micro Mobility Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Rising traffic congestion and longer urban commutes

4.2.2.2. Increasing gas & oil prices

4.2.2.3. Stringent government regulations regarding greenhouse gas emission

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Lack of awareness regarding micro mobility

4.2.3.2. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Micro Mobility Market By Application Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

5.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2028

5.1.1. Residential

5.1.2. Commercial

Chapter 6. Micro Mobility Market By Type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

6.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2028

6.1.1. 2-wheeler

6.1.2. 3-wheeler

6.1.3. Others

Chapter 7. Micro Mobility Market By Travel Range Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

7.1. Travel Range Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2028

7.1.1. Up To 20 Km

7.1.2. 20-40 Km

7.1.3. More than 40 Km

Chapter 8. Micro Mobility Market By Weight Capacity Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

8.1. Weight Capacity Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2028

8.1.1. Up to 100 Kg

8.1.2. 100-250 Kg

8.1.3. More than 250 Kg

Chapter 9. Micro Mobility Market Regional Outlook

9.1. Micro Mobility Market share By Region, 2019 & 2028

9.2. North America

9.2.1. Market By Application, Market Estimates and Forecast, USD Billion

9.2.1.1. Residential

9.2.1.2. Commercial

9.2.2. Market By Type, Market Estimates and Forecast, USD Billion

9.2.2.1. 2-wheeler

9.2.2.2. 3-wheeler

9.2.2.3. Others

9.2.3. Market By Travel Range, Market Estimates and Forecast, USD Billion

9.2.3.1. Up To 20 Km

9.2.3.2. 20-40 Km

9.2.3.3. More than 40 Km

9.2.4. Market By Weight Capacity, Market Estimates and Forecast, USD Billion

9.2.4.1. Up to 100 Kg

9.2.4.2. 100-250 Kg

9.2.4.3. More than 250 Kg

9.2.5. Market By Country, Market Estimates and Forecast, USD Billion

9.2.5.1. US

9.2.5.2. Canada

9.2.5.3. Mexico

9.3. Europe

9.3.1. Market By Application, Market Estimates and Forecast, USD Billion

9.3.1.1. Residential

9.3.1.2. Commercial

9.3.2. Market By Type, Market Estimates and Forecast, USD Billion

9.3.2.1. 2-wheeler

9.3.2.2. 3-wheeler

9.3.2.3. Others

9.3.3. Market By Travel Range, Market Estimates and Forecast, USD Billion

9.3.3.1. Up To 20 Km

9.3.3.2. 20-40 Km

9.3.3.3. More than 40 Km

9.3.4. Market By Weight Capacity, Market Estimates and Forecast, USD Billion

9.3.4.1. Up to 100 Kg

9.3.4.2. 100-250 Kg

9.3.4.3. More than 250 Kg

9.3.5. Market By Country, Market Estimates and Forecast, USD Billion

9.3.5.1. Germany

9.3.5.2. U.K.

9.3.5.3. France

9.3.5.4. BENELUX

9.3.5.5. Rest of Europe

9.4. Asia-Pacific

9.4.1. Market By Application, Market Estimates and Forecast, USD Billion

9.4.1.1. Residential

9.4.1.2. Commercial

9.4.2. Market By Type, Market Estimates and Forecast, USD Billion

9.4.2.1. 2-wheeler

9.4.2.2. 3-wheeler

9.4.2.3. Others

9.4.3. Market By Travel Range, Market Estimates and Forecast, USD Billion

9.4.3.1. Up To 20 Km

9.4.3.2. 20-40 Km

9.4.3.3. More than 40 Km

9.4.4. Market By Weight Capacity, Market Estimates and Forecast, USD Billion

9.4.4.1. Up to 100 Kg

9.4.4.2. 100-250 Kg

9.4.4.3. More than 250 Kg

9.4.5. Market By Country, Market Estimates and Forecast, USD Billion

9.4.5.1. China

9.4.5.2. Japan

9.4.5.3. South Korea

9.4.5.4. Rest of APAC

9.5. Latin America

9.5.1. Market By Application, Market Estimates and Forecast, USD Billion

9.5.1.1. Residential

9.5.1.2. Commercial

9.5.2. Market By Type, Market Estimates and Forecast, USD Billion

9.5.2.1. 2-wheeler

9.5.2.2. 3-wheeler

9.5.2.3. Others

9.5.3. Market By Travel Range, Market Estimates and Forecast, USD Billion

9.5.3.1. Up To 20 Km

9.5.3.2. 20-40 Km

9.5.3.3. More than 40 Km

9.5.4. Market By Weight Capacity, Market Estimates and Forecast, USD Billion

9.5.4.1. Up to 100 Kg

9.5.4.2. 100-250 Kg

9.5.4.3. More than 250 Kg

9.5.5. Market By Country, Market Estimates and Forecast, USD Billion

9.5.5.1. Brazil

9.5.5.2. Rest of LATAM

9.6. Middle East and Africa

9.6.1. Market By Application, Market Estimates and Forecast, USD Billion

9.6.1.1. Residential

9.6.1.2. Commercial

9.6.2. Market By Type, Market Estimates and Forecast, USD Billion

9.6.2.1. 2-wheeler

9.6.2.2. 3-wheeler

9.6.2.3. Others

9.6.3. Market By Travel Range, Market Estimates and Forecast, USD Billion

9.6.3.1. Up To 20 Km

9.6.3.2. 20-40 Km

9.6.3.3. More than 40 Km

9.6.4. Market By Weight Capacity, Market Estimates and Forecast, USD Billion

9.6.4.1. Up to 100 Kg

9.6.4.2. 100-250 Kg

9.6.4.3. More than 250 Kg

9.6.5. Market By Country, Market Estimates and Forecast, USD Billion

9.6.5.1. Saudi Arabia

9.6.5.2. UAE

9.6.5.3. Rest of MEA

Read our Exclusive [email protected] https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/micro-mobility-market