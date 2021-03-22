Medical Cannabis Industry Trends, Revenue, Key Players, Growth, Share and Forecast Till 2027

The growing application of medical cannabis in pain management in seizures, cancer, and muscle spasm will drive the demand for the market.

The global Medical Cannabis Market is forecasted to be worth USD 47.15 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. An increase in medical cannabis products and the rise in research activities are driving the demand for the market. Moreover, the legalization of the product in several countries will also propel the demand for market growth.

The leading companies functioning in the business sphere are profiled on the basis of their product portfolios, product differentiation, product price, quality, brand, etc. The report enumerates the varying operating patterns of these vendors, such as partnerships & collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and product launches.

Key participants include Canopy Growth Corporation, Aphria, Inc., Aurora Cannabis, Maricann Group, Inc., Tilray, Cronos Group, Organigram Holdings, Inc., Vivo Cannabis, Tikun Olam, and Insys Therapeutics, Inc., among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Medical Cannabis Market on the basis of product type, application, and route of administration, distribution channel, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Oil Buds Tinctures

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Chronic Pain Mental Disorders Anorexia Seizures Muscle Spasm Cancer Others

Route of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Oral Intravenous Inhalation Topical

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Dispensaries Online



The research report is an investigative study providing a conclusive view of the Medical Cannabis business sphere by an in-depth segmentation of the market into key applications, types, and regions. These segments are analyzed on the basis of present, emerging, and future trends. The regional segmentation provides current and forecast demand estimation for the Medical Cannabis industry in key regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Key points covered in the report:

The latest report based on the global Medical Cannabis market includes an elaborate list of the company profiles of the leading market players. The report throws light on certain significant aspects, such as manufacturing/production capacity, sales, future expansion strategies, and technological capabilities of these market players. The report emphasizes the primary application areas of the global market and therefore provides a precise account of the market to enable the interested readers to gain crucial insights into the global market mechanism. The report involves a SWOT analysis of the global Medical Cannabis market.

