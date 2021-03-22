Jet Lag Therapy Market Revenue Poised for Significant Growth During the Forecast Period of 2021-2027

The growth of the market is attributed to the increase in the number of travelers traveling to different time zones and new product launches associated with insomnia

The global Jet Lag Therapy Market will be worth USD 548.5 million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Jet lag symptoms cause a wide variety of considerable health hazards to athletes, business executives and seasonal travelers, affecting a wide range of people which is around 1 billion annually. Over the years, it has been found that jet lag has very distinctive effects on the lives of travelers or those affected with this condition. There has a wide range of advancements throughout the development of recent trend setting technologies that possess properties that prevent symptoms with less effects, as compared to traditional product such as prescription drugs and melatonin.

Key participants include Ayo (Novalogy), Lumie, Lucimed S.A., The Litebook Company Ltd., Northern Light Technologies, Nature Bright, Re-Time Pty Ltd., and Chrono Eyewear BV. among others.

The report further sheds light on the broad geographical fragmentation of the global Jet Lag Therapy market, as well as various market segments and sub-segments categorized into product, distribution channel, end user. The regional overview in the global market report comprises the market size, value, share, volume, and cost analysis related to each region.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Prescription Drugs Melatonin Herbal and Natural Products Medical Devices Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Over the Counter Online

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Business Travelers Cabin Crew Athletes Seasonal Travelers Others



The market is spread across several key geographical regions, and the report covers the regional analysis as well as the production, consumption, revenue, and market share in those regions for the forecast period of 2021-2027. The regions include North America, Latin America, Europe, AsiaPacific, and Middle East and Africa.

Comprehensive Regional Analysis Covers the Following Regions:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Additional information offered by the report:

A complete overview of the global Jet Lag Therapy market.

Detailed examination of the various market dynamics, including drivers, opportunities, challenges, threats, constraints, and development prospects prevailing in the global market.

Diverse market trends observed on regional and global levels. The report also elaborates on the market size and shares governed by the major geographies, combined with a precise growth forecast analysis, cost analysis, micro- and macro-economic indicators, and regulatory framework.

A vivid analysis of the company profiles of the key market contenders operating in the global Jet Lag Therapy market.

Extensive research & development assessment, and a detailed study of the growing demand for new products and the increasing application of the existing and new products.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Jet Lag Therapy Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Jet Lag Therapy Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Latest product launches ideally to curb insomnia

4.2.2.2. Exposure to cabin pressure and high altitudes associated with air travel

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Consumer inclination towards non-pharmacological therapies over pharmacological therapies

4.2.3.2. Efficiency rate of available options is often questionable

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Jet Lag Therapy Market By Product Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Product Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Prescription Drugs

5.1.2. Melatonin

5.1.3. Herbal and Natural Products

5.1.4. Medical Devices

5.1.5. Others

Chapter 6. Jet Lag Therapy Market By End User Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

6.1. End User Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Business Travelers

6.1.2. Cabin Crew

6.1.3. Athletes

6.1.4. Seasonal Travelers

6.1.5. Others

