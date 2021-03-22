Intimate Wear Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2025

As intimate wear or apparels are worn as second layer of clothes, it is also referred as second skin. Predominantly, intimate wear is used to alter body shape and maintain personal hygiene. Initially, lingerie was a term for intimate wear worn by women. However, etymology has changed with the emergence of brands, such as Menagerie, that focus on the male intimate wear. Although intimate wear seldom received attention; yet the changing perspective of intimate wear from need-based to aspiration-based results in surge in demand for these apparels. The focus has drifted from only durability and comfort to fashion.

Factors such as changes in lifestyle, rise in awareness regarding hygiene, change in demographic dividend, and customization of product portfolios boost the growth of the intimate wear market. In addition, high fashion consciousness among women is also expected to propel this market. However, prevalence of dermatological conditions in some cases has affected the growth of this market. However, enhancing the fabric being used to manufacture intimate wear offers promising opportunities for the market players.

Furthermore, the market has witnessed a growth in trend of use of stretchable fabric by key players. For instance, Jockey is planning to cater to the rise in demand for stretchable fabric as the fabric offers extra comfort and fitting. Moreover, initiatives taken by government of developing countries such as India has made this market more profitable for market players. For instance, â€œMake in Indiaâ€ campaign by the Indian government attracts international brands to set up their manufacturing plants in India as this is expected to reduce the cost of operation. Similarly, the U.S. government has designed an innerwear equipped with sensors, to get data about fightersâ€ wellbeing during war. These inner wears are designed in response to rise in rate of pelvic injuries among the armed forces at war zone. Use of manufacturing undergarments with such innovative concepts by industry players is expected to help consumers track health issues as well as provide extra protection.

The global intimate wear market is analyzed by gender, age, price, distribution channel, and region. Based on gender, it is broadly categorized for women and men. Furthermore, women intimate wear comprises shapewear, sleepwear, sportswear, and maternity wear, while for men, it includes vests, briefs, and others. Based on age, the market is divided into age groups of 13â€”17 years, 18â€”35 years, and 36 years & above. Based on price, intimate wears are categorized into luxury, super-premium, premium, medium, economy, and low. Different distribution channels taking part in the supply chain management are mass merchandizers, specialized stores, mono brand stores, and others. Based on region, the market has been analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, UK, Russia, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

The top market players in the global intimate wear market include L Brand Inc., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., American Eagle Outfitters (Aerie), Hanes Brands Inc., Jockey International Inc., Triumph International Ltd., Hanky Panky Ltd., PVH Corporation, MAS Holdings Ltd., and Chantelle SA.

Intimate Wear Key Market Segments :

By Gender

Women

Lingerie

Shapewear

Sleepwear

Sportswear

Maternity wear

Men

Vests

Briefs

Regular Briefs

Boxer Briefs

Boxer Shorts

Trunks Briefs

Others

By Age Group

13â€”17 Years

18â€”35 Years

36 Years & AboveÂ

By Price

Luxury

Super-premium

Premium

Medium

Economy

Low

By Distribution Channel

Mass Merchandizers

Mono Brand Stores

Specialized Stores

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of APAC

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

OTHER PLAYERS

Other prominent players in intimate wear market are as follows.

Beijing Bird Fibrils Garments

Bare Necessities Inc.

Cosmo Lady (China) Holdings

JC Penny Co.

Lise Charmel Lingerie SA

Shenzhen Maniform Lingerie Co. Ltd.,

Beijing Tinsino Clothing Co Ltd Tinsino

Stella McCartney Ltd

Wacoal Corporation

Urban Outfitters Inc.

Wolf Lingerie Ltd.

Shenzhen Huijie Group Co., Ltd.

*Profiles of these players are not included in the report, but can be included on request