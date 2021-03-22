Internet of Things (IoT) Insurance Market Growth, Industry Analysis | Global and Regional Market Forecast to 2020-2027

The global Internet of Things (IoT) insurance market is expected to reach a market size of USD 775.65 Billion by 2028 and register a high revenue CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Our market research team has meticulously performed quantitative and qualitative assessments of the Internet of Things (IoT) insurance market dynamics, considering a slew of factors, including market penetration, product portfolios, end-user industries, pricing structure, and the key drivers, constraints, opportunities, and challenges predominantly affecting market growth. The latest market study broadly segments the industry based on the product type range, application gamut, end-use industry, key regions, and the competitive background. One of the central components of the report is a detailed explanation of the gross profits, revenue shares, sales volume, manufacturing costs, individual growth rate, and the financial standing of the leading market players. The developmental scope of the Internet of Things (IoT) insurance market’s new entrants and established companies has also been emphasized in the report.

Key market participants include:

Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., SAP SE, Accenture PLC, Concirrus Ltd., Wipro Ltd., and Capgemini SE.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Internet of Things (IoT) insurance market on the basis of insurance type, application, end-use, and region.

Insurance Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Pension Insurance Warranty Insurance Cyber Insurance Life Insurance Property & Casualty Insurance Health Insurance Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Connected Home Connected Car Connected Health Commercial Lines Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Automotive Retail Industrial Residential Healthcare Logistics Others



Key Coverage of the Report:

Detailed scrutiny of the latest market trends, including drivers, opportunities, threats, constraints, challenges, and future investment prospects

Market segmentation by deployment type, authentication type, component, organization size, industry vertical

Regional and country-wise market size estimation for the forecast period (2019-2027)

Pricing strategies of the regional market players

Demand & supply gap analysis

Competitive landscape analysis

Market share analysis of the top market players

Strategic recommendations for new market entrants

Company profiling of the leading market players

Brief summary of the key strategies, financial positions, and recent developments of the leading companies

