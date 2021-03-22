Injectable Drug Delivery Market Investment Opportunities, Industry Share & Trend Analysis Report to 2027

The global Injectable Drug Delivery Market is expected to reach USD 1,235.53 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growth of this market is attributed to the increase in the number of chronic diseases, which has led to the growing usage of disposable syringes. The cost-effectiveness and hassle-free procedure of the Injectable Drug Delivery devices is also an essential factor in the increasing demand for the product. Increasing research and development for the technological advancement of the devices in order to make them more convenient for the patients is augmenting the demand for the industry. The report titled “Global Injectable Drug Delivery Market Forecast to 2027” offered by Emergen research offers a bird’s eye view of the market to present a projected growth rate of the industry in the coming years. The research report is an investigative study of the Injectable Drug Delivery market that offers crucial information pertaining to the market size and market share of the sector on a global scale. The research study presents an industry-wide summary of the Injectable Drug Delivery market, including drivers, constraints, technological advancements, product developments, limitations, growth strategies, growth prospects, etc. among others. The report analyzes the market based on different categories, such as product types, end-user applications, and leading geographical regions.

The report is further furnished with the latest happenings of the Injectable Drug Delivery market pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the industry. The report covers the analysis of the dynamic changes and disruptions caused by the pandemic and offers a comprehensive overview of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market and its key segments. The report also offers an initial and future impact assessment of the pandemic on the market.

Key participants include Terumo Corporation, Eli Lilly and Company, Becton, Dickson and Company, Pfizer, Inc., Baxter International, Inc., Schott AG, Bespak, Elcam Medical, Gerresheimer Ag, and Sandoz, among others.

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Formulations Devices

Therapeutic Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Hormonal disorders Autoimmune disorders Oncology Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Homecare settings Hospitals & Clinics Others



The report mainly focuses on the key market regions where the market is spread, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America S. Canada

Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



