Industrial Control Systems Security Industry Trends, Revenue, Key Players, Growth, Share and Forecast Till 2027

The increasing cyber threats on critical infrastructure and the growing adoption of industrial automation and IoT are driving the demand for the market.

The global Industrial Control Systems Security Market is forecasted to be worth USD 25.12 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The industrial control system security market is expected to grow substantially over the forecast period owing to the rising cyber threats like Night Dragon Operation and Stuxnet in various industries. The growing smart grid implementations, cloud technology for essential infrastructure security, and increasing corporate investment on industrial control systems are expected to further boost the market growth.

The prominent players of the global Industrial Control Systems Security market are expected to contribute significantly to the revenue generation owing to increasing demand for the Industrial Control Systems Security products in the industry.

Key participants include BAE Systems plc, Cisco Systems, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Claroty Ltd., CyberArk, Airbus SE, Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Sophos Group plc, ABB Inc., and Indegy Ltd. among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Industrial Control Systems Security Market on the basis of security type, service, solution, end-use, and region:

Security Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Network Application Database Endpoint

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Incident Response Services Support and Maintenance Managed Security Services Consultation and Integration Training and Development

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Identity & Access Management Distributed Denial of Service Solution Firewall Unified Threat Management Antivirus/Anti-Malware SCADA Encryption Virtualization Security Security Information and Event Management Intrusion Detection & Prevention Data Loss Prevention Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Transportation Power & Energy Healthcare Manufacturing Oil & Gas Others



Regional analysis provided in the report covers the key regions of North America, Europe, Latin America, AsiaPacific, and Middle East & Africa. Additionally, the report offers a country-wise analysis of the Industrial Control Systems Security industry with respect to the import/export analysis, production and consumption pattern, supply and demand ratio, revenue share, market share and size, and other key aspects.

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

(U.S.A., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Elucidating the competitive scenario of the Global Industrial Control Systems Security Market:

The comprehensive global Industrial Control Systems Security market analysis includes meaningful insights into the competitive spectrum of this business sphere. It goes on to enlist the detailed profiles of each market competitor.

The latest report includes the industry share, production facilities, development prospects, and geographies served by each market player.

The study also showcases the extensive product portfolios of the prominent market contenders and offers critical data and information about the application scope, as well as specifications of these products.

In addition, the study presents the fundamental market insights, pricing range of products offered by these companies, and the gross profits and losses experienced by these players throughout their market tenures.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Industrial Control Systems Security Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Industrial Control Systems Security Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing cyber threats on critical infrastructure

4.2.2.2. Growing adoption of industrial automation and IoT

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Complexities of implementing and updating industrial control systems

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Industrial Control Systems Security Market By Security Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

5.1. Security Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Network

5.1.2. Application

5.1.3. Database

5.1.4. Endpoint

Chapter 6. Industrial Control Systems Security Market By Service Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

6.1. Service Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Incident Response Services

6.1.2. Support and Maintenance

6.1.3. Managed Security Services

6.1.4. Consultation and Integration

6.1.5. Training and Development

Continued..!

Thank you for reading our report. Kindly get in touch with us to know more about the report. Customization of the report is available according to the requirements of our clients.

