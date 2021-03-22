In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Size, Segments, statistics and overview and Forecast till 2027 of the report

The global In-Vitro Diagnostics Market is expected to reach USD 99.51 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growth in the in vitro diagnostic market is due to the rise in the study and new innovations in genomic and proteomic services in the industry. The unexplored sectors are providing ample opportunities for the growth of the market in the coming years. Further, the increase in research and development facilities in molecular diagnostics and the development of new products is fueling market growth. The report titled “Global In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Forecast to 2027” offered by Emergen research offers a bird’s eye view of the market to present a projected growth rate of the industry in the coming years. The research report is an investigative study of the In-Vitro Diagnostics market that offers crucial information pertaining to the market size and market share of the sector on a global scale. The research study presents an industry-wide summary of the In-Vitro Diagnostics market, including drivers, constraints, technological advancements, product developments, limitations, growth strategies, growth prospects, etc. among others. The report analyzes the market based on different categories, such as product types, end-user applications, and leading geographical regions.

The report is further furnished with the latest happenings of the In-Vitro Diagnostics market pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the industry. The report covers the analysis of the dynamic changes and disruptions caused by the pandemic and offers a comprehensive overview of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market and its key segments. The report also offers an initial and future impact assessment of the pandemic on the market.

Competitor Analysis:

The individual in-depth study of the prominent players of the market offers insights into their market position, geographical presence, production and manufacturing capacity, gross margin, revenue generation, and business expansion strategies.

Key participants include Siemens Healthineers, Roche Diagnostics, Danaher Corporation, bioMérieux, Abbott Laboratories, DiaSorin, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, QIAGEN, and Sysmex Corporation, among others.

Segmental Analysis:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Reagents & Kits Instruments Fully Automated Instruments Semi-Automated Instruments Data Management Software Services

Devices Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Reusable IVD Devices Disposable IVD Devices

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Cancer Infectious Diseases Diabetes Gastrointestinal Disease Autoimmune Diseases Cardiac Disease Drug Testing /Pharmacogenomics HIV/AIDS Nephrological Disease Other

Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Immunoassay Clinical Chemistry Molecular Diagnostics Microbiology Hematology Coagulation and Hemostasis Urinalysis Other IVD Technologies

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Hospitals & Clinics Diagnostic Laboratories Homecare Settings Others



Regional Analysis:

The report mainly focuses on the key market regions where the market is spread, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on the key segments of the market, such as product types, application spectrum, technology, end-user industries, among others.

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America S. Canada

Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



