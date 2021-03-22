Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on Commuter Train Services Market

Commuter Train Services Market: Introduction

Commuter trains are rail transportation systems for passengers within limits of a metropolitan city or to other smaller suburbs. Commuter rail service is the backbone of the local public transportation system in numerous countries around the world and accounts for more than 80% of total railway passenger volume.

Commuter trains are built to main line train standards and generally share the same tracks with the main line trains, which reduces the total cost of infrastructure

Key Drivers of Commuter Train Services Market

Rise in number of on-road vehicles is a major reason for the rise in environmental pollution across the globe. Tailpipe emissions such as carbon dioxide, nitrogen oxides, hydrocarbons, carbon monoxide, and sulfur dioxide cause respiratory illnesses, heart conditions, and mental illness, which results in increased healthcare burden. Moreover, a rise in the number of on-road vehicles increases the number of accidents. In February 2020, the World Health Organization stated that 1.35 million people die in road traffic accidents globally every year. Ill-effects of the high number of on-road vehicles are fueling the demand for efficient public transportation services. Commuter train systems offer a viable solution for transporting large groups of people in faster and environment-friendly manner. Thus, a rise in the number of vehicles is boosting the commuter train services market across the globe.

People from rural areas are migrating to cities in search of employment opportunity, education, and better lifestyle; hence, urbanization is rising across multiple continents. In May 2018, The United Nations stated in a press release that 55% of the global population resided in urban areas, which is anticipated to reach 68% by 2050. These new urban residents create requirement for inexpensive means of transportation, as compared to privately owned vehicles, thus fueling the demand for commuter train services. Thus, expansion of cities and a rise in the number of urban dwellers are propelling the global commuter train services market.

Challenges in Commuter Train Services Market

The high cost of equipment of commuter trains leads to lesser number of operational units, which lowers the frequency of trains per route and results in delays. Consequently, people opt for alternative transportation or private vehicles, which restrains the commuter train services market

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on Commuter Train Services Market

Amidst the recent outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, public transportation systems were shut to contain the spread of virus. This negatively impacted the commuter train services market.

Commuter Train Services Market in Asia Pacific to Expand Significantly in Near Future

Commuter train services have been successfully established in countries in Asia Pacific such as Japan, India, and China. Trains are a cost-effective means of transportation, which makes it highly preferred in developing and underdeveloped nations of the region. Furthermore, governments of various countries across Asia Pacific are increasingly investing in the commuter train services market to reduce pollution levels and to provide transportation to an increasing number of daily commuters. These factors are propelling the share held by Asia Pacific in the global commuter train services market.

Key Players Operating in Commuter Train Services Market

The global commuter train services market is highly concentrated due to the presence of top manufacturers. A few of the key players operating in the global commuter train services market are: