Global Ultraviolet LED Market Revenue Poised for Significant Growth During the Forecast Period of 2020-2027

The global Ultraviolet LED Market is projected to reach USD 1.26 billion by 2027, according to a recent report by Emergen Research. The market growth is primarily driven by the reduced costs of ultraviolet (UV) equipped LEDs, along with increased ability, efficiency, and increased time period of the UV light LEDs in comparison with the normal LEDs. The worldwide ban on mercury vapor lamps post 2020, attributing to the health hazards of mercury, has additionally accelerated the expansion of the market. The Global Ultraviolet LED Market report offers a detailed analysis of the global market size, regional and country-level analysis of the market, segment growth, competitive landscape, sales analysis, industrial chain analysis, opportunities, recent developments, regulatory framework, market growth analysis, and strategic market initiatives.

The new report titled ‘Global Ultraviolet LED Market’, released by Emergen research, executes a close investigation into the global Ultraviolet LED market size, share, revenue, and sales & distribution network in the historical years and gives an accurate estimation of the same over the forecast period of 2020-2027. The latest research report takes into account various factors fueling the Ultraviolet LED industry growth, as well as factors that act as major hindrances and threats for the industry.

Key Highlights From The Report

The findings of the report explain various aspects of the market, such as market status, developmental prospects, key regional segments, renowned market players, product offerings, end-use industries.

Key participants include Lumileds Holding BV, LG Innotek Co. Ltd, Honle UV America Inc., Nordson Corporation, Seoul Viosys Co. Ltd, Semileds Corporation, Aquionics Inc., Crystal IS Inc., Heraeus Holding GmbH and Fuji Xerox Co. Ltd.

The Ultraviolet LED market intelligence report talks about the market size, share, value, and production cost analysis over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

UV – A UV – B UV – C

Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Optical Sensors and Instrumentation Counterfeit Detection UV Sterilization Medical Light Therapy UV Curing

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Industrial Residential



Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



Critical Factors To Help Readers Understand The Market Scenario

Key Growth Prospects: The report specializes in examining the major growth prospects of the global Ultraviolet LED market, such as new product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, partnerships, and the progress of the key market players functioning in the market, on regional and global levels.

Key Market Highlights: The Ultraviolet LED report deeply inspects factors like revenue accumulation, cost, capacity utilization rate, production capacity, production rate, consumption rate, import/export, supply/demand, gross, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. It further presents an all-inclusive study of the market growth factors and their latest trends.

