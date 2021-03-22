Global Sustainable Plastic Market Gains: What You Should Know |Amcor, Bemis Company, Tetra Laval International SA, Mondi, WestRock Company, BASF SE, Sonoco Products

The New Report “Sustainable Plastic Market” published by Premium Market Insights, covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The sustainable plastic market will grow at a rate of 6.00% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Rising government initiatives toward sustainable packaging is an essential factor driving the sustainable plastic market. The increasing demand as packaging material is escalating the growth of sustainable plastic market.

Sustainable packaging is the way of packaging various types of materials that involves bio-degradable material which can also be recycled, reused and is harmless to the environment. The increase in the usage of bio-degradable material for packaging makes the environment safe and pollution free as the material can be recycled again. They can be reused for another packaging of material.

Key Players: The major players covered in the sustainable plastic market report are Amcor plc, Bemis Company Inc., Tetra Laval International SA, Mondi, WestRock Company, BASF SE, Sonoco Products Company, Smurfit Kappa, Sealed Air, Huhtamaki, Gerresheimer AG, BALL CORPORATION, Ardagh Group S.A., Crown Holdings, DS Smith, International Paper, Berry Global Inc., Reynolds, Genpack LLC, DuPont, Uflex Ltd. and Evergreen Packaging LLC among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

