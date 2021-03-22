Global Surgical Staplers Market Analysis, Impact of COVID-19 on Sales, Trends, Business Opportunities 2021

The “Global Surgical Staplers Market Research Report 2021” is the latest comprehensive analysis document assists the reader to build effective business strategies and various market elements driving the popularity. The report offers vital insights on every market segment in terms of market size analysis for industry across the different regions. Although market statistics information to gain the changing dynamics and future of the Global Surgical Staplers Market.

The first section of the report offers an overview of the Global Surgical Staplers Market in terms of value. In addition, report section demonstrates a detailed study of some decisive parameters such as the business growth factors, industry policies, technology trends, opportunity analysis, impact analysis of key growth drivers and challenges in the Global Surgical Staplers Market. These market dynamics decides the current as well as the future status of the industry during the forecast period 2021– 2028.

The Global Surgical Staplers Market is highly concentrated to a few big players and rest to local players who cater to domestic markets only. Medtronic dominated the surgical staplers market accounting for the highest market share in 2016, followed by Ethicon. U.S., LLC. Other players in this market include Cardica Inc., Smith and Nephew Plc, CONMED Corporation, Purple Surgical Inc., Welfare Medical Ltd, Reach Surgical., Grena Ltd., B.Braun Melsungen AG, Frankenman International Limited, Zimmer Biomet, Stryker, Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., and Touchstone International Medical Science Co. Ltd. among others held 11.9% of the global surgical staplers market in 2016.

MEDTRONIC:

Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Minneapolis, U.S. Medtronic is a global healthcare solutions company and it is the world’s largest standalone medical technology development company. The company operates in four business segments, cardiac and vascular group, minimally invasive therapies group, restorative therapies group, and diabetes group.

Recent developments:

1. In February 2014, Covidien plc., subsidiary of Medtronic received 510(k) clearance for Endo GIA Reinforced Reload surgical stapler device with tri-staple technology.

2. In August 2012, Covidien plc., subsidiary of Medtronic received 510(k) clearance for iDrive Ultra Powered Stapling System. It is fully powered, reusable, battery-operated endoscopic surgical stapler which improves staple line strength, hemostasis, and is leak resistance.

Ethicon. U.S., LLC:

Founded in 1886 and headquartered at New Brunswick, New Jersey, U.S., Ethicon US, LLC., is a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., is engaged in the development and marketing of healthcare products. The company operates through three business segments- Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

Recent Developments:

In May 2017, Ethicon US, LLC launched a new product ECHELON FLEX GST (Gripping Surface Technology) which is used in thoracic and colorectal surgery. The product is designed to enhance the stapling performance and is suited for facing the challenges in thoracic and colorectal procedures which involves diseased, thick, and thin tissues.

2. In April 2017, Ethicon US, LLC received 510(K) approval from U.S. Food and Drug Administration for ECHELON CIRCULAR Powered Stapler to reduce complications in colorectal, gastric and thoracic cancer surgeries.

Drivers: Global Surgical Staplers Market

Some of the major factors driving the market for surgical staplers market are increase in number of surgical procedures, technological advancement, increasing preference for surgical staplers over sutures, and increasing trend of minimally invasive surgeries. These factors increase the demand for devices such as manual, powered, disposable and reusable. Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, obesity, inflammatory bowel diseases, and lung cancer leading to increasing number of surgeries, and technological advancements are the major factors driving the growth of the surgical staplers market.

INCREASE IN NUMBER OF SURGICAL PROCEDURES

High prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, obesity, inflammatory bowel diseases, and lung cancer are leading to increasing number of surgeries. The alarming rate of increase in number of surgeries has raised the demand of medical devices across the globe. This will drive the market for surgical staplers making the physicians depend on a more convenient method of wound closure.

TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENTS

The surgical staplers technology market is expected to show significant growth in the coming years due to improved patient care systems during surgeries through advancement in stapling devices. Staplers make it possible to create anastomosis quickly, easily, and securely. A new tri-staple technology has been introduced as an alternative to the standard stapler to minimize the challenges associated with extra-thick, hard to reach and high-risk tissues and tissue slippage during firing.

