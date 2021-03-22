Global Surgical Robots Market Analysis, Impact of COVID-19 on Sales, Trends, Business Opportunities 2021

The “Global Surgical Robots Market Research Report 2021” is the latest comprehensive analysis document assists the reader to build effective business strategies and various market elements driving the popularity. The report offers vital insights on every market segment in terms of market size analysis for industry across the different regions. Although market statistics information to gain the changing dynamics and future of the Global Surgical Robots Market.

The first section of the report offers an overview of the Global Surgical Robots Market in terms of value. In addition, report section demonstrates a detailed study of some decisive parameters such as the business growth factors, industry policies, technology trends, opportunity analysis, impact analysis of key growth drivers and challenges in the Global Surgical Robots Market. These market dynamics decides the current as well as the future status of the industry during the forecast period 2021– 2028.

Global surgical robots market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 14.1% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Segmentation: Global Surgical Robots Market

Global surgical robots market is segmented into three notable segments which are product type, brands and application.

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into robotic systems, instruments, accessories and services. Instruments are growing at the highest CAGR of 15.1% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In March 2019, Zimmer Biomet received a FDA Clearance for the ROSA ONE Spine System which will be used for the robotically assisted surgeries. This would help in the expansion of product portfolio of the company.

On the basis of brands, the market is segmented into Da Vinci surgical system, Renaissance, Cyberknife, Artas, ROSA and others. Da Vinci surgical system is growing at the highest CAGR of 15.2% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In March 2018, Auris Surgical Robotics has got FDA Clearance for Monarch Platform which is a flexible robotic endoscopic platform. The initial aim of the Monarch platform will be for treating the lung cancer along with the FDA clearance for the usage of device in the therapeutic and diagnostic bronchoscopy procedures. This approval helped the company to launch the products across U.S.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into general surgery, urological, gynaecological, gastrointestinal, radiotherapy, radical prostatectomy, cardiothoracic surgery, colorectal surgery and others. General surgery is growing at the highest CAGR of 17.3% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In April 2017, Intuitive Surgical announced that the new Da Vinci X Surgical System received a CE mark approval in Europe. The da Vinci X System will help in offering the surgeons and hospitals with the access to some of the most advanced robotic-assisted surgery technology at a lower cost. This would help in enhancing the customer base of the company.



Competitive Analysis: Global Surgical Robots Market

Some of the major players operating in the global surgical robots market are Intuitive Surgical, Accuray Incorporated, Stryker, MEDTRONIC, Smith & Nephew, THINK Surgical, Inc., TransEnterix Surgical, Inc., Zimmer Biomet, Verb Surgical Inc., Auris Health, Inc., Virtual Incision Corporation, Restoration Robotics, Inc. and others. Product Launch

In March 2019, Smith & Nephew, a global medical technology company announced the product launch of Navio Surgical System and its investment which would help in establishing its multi-asset robotic and digital surgery and ecosystem. The NAVIO 7.0 is designed for improving the surgeon’s experience through expanded surgical preferences, streamlined workflow and a new intuitive interface which would reduce the surgery time as compared to the previous version. This would help in expanding the product portfolio of the company.

In January 2019, Medtronic has revealed about their new product launch in the robotic-assisted spine surgery segment i.e. U.S. commercial launch of Mazor X Stealth(TM) edition. The Mazor X Stealth Edition will offer a fully-integrated procedural solution that can be used in surgical planning, workflow, execution and confirmation.

