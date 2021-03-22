Global Salted Caramel Products Market Seeking Excellent Growth 2020-2030| Puratos, Sethness Caramel Color, Bakels Worldwide

Salted caramel products market is expected to witness significant growth due to its increasing usage in bakery, confectioneries, ice-cream, desserts, etc. worldwide. The usage of salted caramel products as flavour, colourant, fillings, and toppings has rapidly increased across food & beverages. In North America, salted caramel products are very much popular because of the fusion of its sweet and salty flavour that doubles the taste sensation. So the demand for salted caramel products is significant in North American market.

The liquid form segment of the salted caramel products will have a substantial growth owing to its increasing usage in colas, beers, fruit drinks, etc. This will further drive the salted caramel products market. Salted caramel is made with butter, cream, and sugar, so it is an ideal flavouring for dairy products. Salted caramel products are widely used in bakery products like rolls, muffins, cakes, etc. This factor will also boost the global salted caramel products market in the forthcoming years.

Trends, Drivers, Opportunities, And Restraints Of The Salted Caramel Products Market

One of the key drivers of the salted caramel products market is the growing scope of the application of salted caramel. Moreover, consumers are adopting the ongoing trend of food decoration. This will propel the salted caramel products market. Apart from this, the salted caramel is also used widely in the personal care industry. Caramel is also used as an ingredient for hair colouring.

This will further drive the global salted caramel products market. The functional diversity of the salted caramel is boosting the global salted caramel products market. The sweet and salty flavour is a popular trend in desserts which is dominating the salted caramel products market, showcasing the perfect balance of the flavours. Salted caramel is used in both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. Further, it has wide applications in confectioneries like chocolates, candies, cereal bars, chewing gums, etc. In bakery products like cakes, bread, rolls, muffins, etc. salted caramel products are used. These factors will foster the salted caramel products market.

However, the rising costs of raw materials like sugar, corn syrup, oil, etc. that are used for preparing salted caramel products will restrict the growth of the salted caramel products market. Further, the rising awareness regarding the health will result in the low consumption of the salted caramel products. This may hamper the salted caramel products market.

Key Segmentation of the Salted Caramel Products Market

The salted caramel products market can be segmented on the basis of end-use industry, application, and form.

Salted Caramel Products Market Segmentation Based on End-Use:

Bakery

Confectionery

Ice Creams

Desserts

Alcoholic Beverages

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Other

Salted Caramel Products Market Segmentation Based on Application:

Fillings

Toppings

Colours

Flavours

Others

Salted Caramel Products Market Segmentation Based on form:

Powder

Liquid/Syrup

Salted Caramel Products Market – Regional Outlook

North America is the leading market for salted caramel products followed by Europe. The popularity of salted caramel products is very high due to its wide functional application in these regions. Asia is expected to show significant growth in the salted caramel products market in the upcoming years.

Due to rising disposable income, improved standard of living, urbanization, and development of the food & beverage industry in economies like China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Korea, and Thailand the demand for salted caramel products is expected to rise.

Salted Caramel Products Market – Key Players

The salted caramel products market is highly fragmented due to the presence of large and small vendors. The competition in the salted caramel products market is based on price, quality, promotion, innovation, and distribution network. Manufacturers of salted caramel products are constantly trying to introduce new varieties of food products that contain salted caramel. The key players of the salted caramel products market are as follows:

Puratos

Sethness Caramel Color

Bakels Worldwide

Metarom Group

Goetze’s Candy Company

Dallas Caramel Company

Alpha Baking

The Warrell Corporation

Cargill Inc.

Nestl S.A

Mars Inc.

Kerry Group

Ferrero

Sensient Technologies Corporation

Frito-Lay

DDW The Color House

Alvin Caramel Colours

Sunspray Food Ingredients

Nigay

Haribo

Metarom

Martin Braun KG

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Salted caramel products market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, and historical data, as well as statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to Salted caramel products market segments such as geography, product type, and end-use industry.

