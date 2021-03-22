Global Parkinson’s Disease Market Analysis, Impact of COVID-19 on Sales, Trends, Business Opportunities 2021

The “ Global Parkinson’s Disease Market Research Report 2021” is the latest comprehensive analysis document assists the reader to build effective business strategies and various market elements driving the popularity. The report offers vital insights on every market segment in terms of market size analysis for industry across the different regions. Although market statistics information to gain the changing dynamics and future of the Global Parkinson’s Disease Market.

The first section of the report offers an overview of the Global Parkinson’s Disease Market in terms of value. In addition, report section demonstrates a detailed study of some decisive parameters such as the business growth factors, industry policies, technology trends, opportunity analysis, impact analysis of key growth drivers and challenges in the Global Parkinson’s Disease Market. These market dynamics decides the current as well as the future status of the industry during the forecast period 2021– 2028.

Global parkinson’s disease market is rising gradually to an estimated value of USD 9.7 Billion by 2026 registering a healthy CAGR of 12.2% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This significant rise in market value can increase research development initiatives to launching novel therapies.

Key Market Players: Global Parkinson’s Disease Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global parkinson’s disease market are, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC , Imugene Limited, Immutep, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, Vertical Pharmaceuticals, LLC, Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Novartis AG, Eli Lilly and Company, AbbVie Inc and few among others.

Competitive Analysis: Global Parkinson’s Disease Market

Global parkinson’s disease market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of parkinson’s disease market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Definition: Global Parkinson’s Disease Market

Parkinson’s disease is chronic and progressive neurodegenerative disorders that affects dopamine producing neurons in central nervous system. Parkinson’s disease tends to develops in brain over many years. The patient with Parkinson’s disease experience tremor, slow movement, rigid muscle, impaired posture and balance, loss of automatic movements, slurry speech and others.

According to the Clinical Practice Research Data link summary report 2018, it is identified that there were 145,519 prevalence cases of patient with age 20 and above with Parkinson’s disease in UK seen in the year 2018. The estimation incidence cases were 18,461 in patient aged above 45 or over. This significant rise in patient number acts as a driver for the growth of Parkinson’s disease Market.

Market Drivers

Increase in prevalence rate of parkinson’s disease worldwide

Exposure to certain toxin or change in environment may increase the parkinson’s disease

The launch of new products and research collaboration are the prime strategies to reinforce the market position

Growing in aging population as it affect most commonly in geriatric population

Increase in the rate of R&D initiatives is driving parkinson’s disease drug therapeutics market

Market Restraints

High cost involved in the treatment

Patent expiry from many companies and introduction of generic drugs is expected to restrain the growth if the market

Lack of awareness among the patient and physician about parkinson’s disease treatment

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2018, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc received FDA approval for Osmolex ER (amantadine hydrochloride) which is an extended release tablet indicated for the treatment of parkinson’s disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients

In August 2017, Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. received FDA approval Gocovri (amantadine) extended release tablet for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications

Segmentation: Global Parkinson’s Disease Market

By Type

Drug-induced parkinsonism

Vascular parkinsonism

Normal pressure hydrocephalus (NSA)

Corticobasal degeneration (CBD)

Progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP)

Multiple system atrophy (MSA)

Idiopathic Parkinson’s

Others

By Mechanism of Cation type

Dopamine agonists

Monoamine oxidase B (MAO-B) inhibitors

Catechol-O-methyltransferase (COMT) inhibitors

Adenosine A2 receptor antagonist

By Drug Type

Amantadine

Safinamide

Brivaracetam

Pimavanserin

Carbidopa and levodopa

Rivastigmine tartrate

Rotigotine

Ferampanel

Apomorphine hydrochloride

Pramipexole

Others

By Therapy

Medication

Deep brain stimulation

Others

By Route of administration

Oral

Parenteral

Sublingual

Others

By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

