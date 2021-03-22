Global Massive Open Online Course Market Is Showing Potential with Coursera, edX, Pluralsight, Edureka, Alison, Udacity

Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis

Need for scalable open education, necessity for cost-effective education platforms and increasing requirement for global training are some of the major factors driving the growth of the massive open online course market. Moreover, mobility and ease of use is another factor anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

A massive open online course (MOOC) is a web-based distance learning program designed for the participation of large numbers of geographically dispersed students. Courses related subjects, such as technology, business, and science, are considered under the scope of the report. Technology includes computer science, IT, and data analytics and statistics, the business consists of, finance, marketing, entrepreneurship, leadership, and strategy. In contrast, the science segment includes electronics, physics, chemistry, life sciences, and engineering.

The List of Companies:-

Coursera edX Pluralsight Edureka Alison Udacity Udemy Mir

The global massive open online course (MOOC) market is segmented on the basis of component, course type, user type. On the basis of component, market is segmented as platforms, services. On the basis of course type, market is segmented as humanities, computer science and programming, business management. On the basis of user type, market is segmented as high school, undergraduate, postgraduate, corporate

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry.

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

